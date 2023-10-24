4090s will be in short supply for the next 2 years

lukem5 said: This is just a sh*tty marketing ploy to make everyone who bought one feel good about spending $1800 on a goddamn graphics card. Click to expand...

I agree, but unlike most, this marketing ploy actually results in lack of availability. It isn't just perception. Which does make me glad I already have one. In fact, I've recently brought my backup system with a 2080Ti and i7 9700k back to active duty for games that don't really *need* a 4090 just to keep the hours down on it. It's been ages since I've had a GPU fail but with next gen still being 1+ years out and even then, who knows what availability will be like, I want to be sure the "big guy" isn't out of commission when I fire up a game that could really benefit from it. Heck, with some of the games coming down the line, it won't be long before it's a minimum requirement.