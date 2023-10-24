4090s will be in short supply for the next 2 years

Really doubt it given the recent ban on supplying China with the high-end parts.
 
Only until next month. People discovered if you buy 4090s and ship them *into China* you can make $1K+ per card because of the impending sanctions so they bought up all of the 4090s in stock right now. There's a little bit of supply chain awkwardness because Nvidia can no longer build boards in the mainland - my guess is that the 4080 Super will effectively replace the 4090, which was priced too high for the general market anyway. If the rumors are shaping up right it will be a 4090 with a 320-bit bus and 20GB of memory at 4080 prices, which is really what you want for gaming anyway.
 
That is stupid.

The selling the cards for much more than they are originally for.
 
So does this mean higher prices for the 4090? I'm already seeing price increases up to 100-200 more. Glad I bought mine 2 months ago and with crypto bouncing back I fear more price increases will continue in the near future.
 
This is just a sh*tty marketing ploy to make everyone who bought one feel good about spending $1800 on a goddamn graphics card.
 
4090 cards will be in short supply and see price increases. Already my local microcenters have way less 4090 stock then previously, and a few have gone up in price by 200 dollars.
 
I agree, but unlike most, this marketing ploy actually results in lack of availability. It isn't just perception. Which does make me glad I already have one. In fact, I've recently brought my backup system with a 2080Ti and i7 9700k back to active duty for games that don't really *need* a 4090 just to keep the hours down on it. It's been ages since I've had a GPU fail but with next gen still being 1+ years out and even then, who knows what availability will be like, I want to be sure the "big guy" isn't out of commission when I fire up a game that could really benefit from it. Heck, with some of the games coming down the line, it won't be long before it's a minimum requirement.
 
That's kind of ridiculous. The manufacturers keep stock in reserve if you need to RMA it, so no need to limit your use.
 
Maybe, maybe not. I prefer doing it my way. It’s not like I’m living a masochistic gaming life style where I’m struggling at 30 fps when I don’t need to be. Whatever I’m running is still pushing 80-120fps. It’s also kind of fun to play around with DLSS and actually see the performance benefits in games like COD and Control. The geek in me like firing up older hardware from time to time.
 
MLID seems to confirm price increase here. And then the prices will peak during CES in order to make "Super" (or whatever they end up call it) pricing look good.
 
Can anyone explain what is going on? :)
Hey, if it's easy to get - can someone buy me one? LOL!
 
Huh? Aren't some of them manufactured there?
 
Who cares if the 4090 becomes unobtainable? They have been out for about a year now, those really wanting and could afford one should have one already. Now of course professionals that would like to stick four or more on a high end rig for AI/Rendering etc. will be out of luck so maybe I answered my own question.
 
Wow, got my 4090 FE for MSRP last November. The fact that they're going up in price is insane. I've had that card for nearly a year. First time I ever bought top of the line. Glad I did.
 
