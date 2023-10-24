4090s will be in short supply for the next 2 years

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Next 2 years? Uh, no... Until next year?... yes.
Because of Hopper successor release next year ?
Only until next month. People discovered if you buy 4090s and ship them *into China* you can make $1K+ per card because of the impending sanctions so they bought up all of the 4090s in stock right now.
I agree, but unlike most, this marketing ploy actually results in lack of availability. It isn't just perception. Which does make me glad I already have one. In fact, I've recently brought my backup system with a 2080Ti and i7 9700k back to active duty for games that don't really *need* a 4090 just to keep the hours down on it. It's been ages since I've had a GPU fail but with next gen still being 1+ years out and even then, who knows what availability will be like, I want to be sure the "big guy" isn't out of commission when I fire up a game that could really benefit from it. Heck, with some of the games coming down the line, it won't be long before it's a minimum requirement.This is just a sh*tty marketing ploy to make everyone who bought one feel good about spending $1800 on a goddamn graphics card.
Maybe, maybe not. I prefer doing it my way. It's not like I'm living a masochistic gaming life style where I'm struggling at 30 fps when I don't need to be. Whatever I'm running is still pushing 80-120fps. It's also kind of fun to play around with DLSS and actually see the performance benefits in games like COD and Control. The geek in me like firing up older hardware from time to time.
4090 cards will be in short supply and see price increases. Already my local microcenters have way less 4090 stock then previously, and a few have gone up in price by 200 dollars.
Can anyone explain what is going on?Most people who want a 4090 should have already gotten one by now, it's been pretty easy to buy for months already.
Huh? Aren't some of them manufactured there?Only until next month. People discovered if you buy 4090s and ship them *into China* you can make $1K+ per card because of the impending sanctions so they bought up all of the 4090s in stock right now. There's a little bit of supply chain awkwardness because Nvidia can no longer build boards in the mainland - my guess is that the 4080 Super will effectively replace the 4090, which was priced too high for the general market anyway. If the rumors are shaping up right it will be a 4090 with a 320-bit bus and 20GB of memory at 4080 prices, which is really what you want for gaming anyway.
The actual GPU is manufactured in Taiwan.Huh? Aren't some of them manufactured there?