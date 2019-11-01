  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
4090FE, Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE MATX, Lian Li A3 MATX Case, 240mm AIOs, Q58 ITX

M

MajorMullet

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
785
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Non smoking household. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

Open to reasonable offers!

---

4090FE - $1,800 shipped
Picked up a 5090 at MSRP so selling this. Purchased Jul 8, 2023 at Best Buy. Excellent condition in original box, only ever used for gaming.
4090FE Bottom.jpg
4090FE Top.jpg
4090FE Box.jpg
4090FE Accessories.jpg


---

Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE Micro ATX Motherboard - $130 shipped

In original box with accessories

PXL_20250809_233300202.jpg
PXL_20250809_232218400.jpg
PXL_20250809_232641988.MP.jpg


---

Lian Li Dan A3 - $60 shipped
Like new in original box. This is the standard version. I have the wood front panel in black that I will include in the box. I also have the tempered glass side panel - I don't think I can fit it in the box. If you want the glass side panel I can attach it to the case in the box or I can ship it separately for the price of shipping.

A3 Front.jpg
A3 Inside.jpg
A3 Accessories.jpg
A3 Front Panel.jpg


---

Lian Li GA II Trinity 240mm AIO - $50 shipped

In original box with accessories

PXL_20250809_233639407.jpg
PXL_20250809_233536219.jpg


---

Cooler Master MasterLiquid PL240 Flux - $40 shipped

In original box with accessories

PXL_20250809_233735496.jpg
PXL_20250809_233759343.jpg


---

Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.

3256.jpg
3257.jpg
3258.jpg
 

ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
