Dutt1113 said: I was able to grab a 7900 XTX Red Devil at launch for $1100 and have enjoyed it for the short time that I've had it. I'm currently just using the stock cooler and it cools well, but waiting for a water block to come out for it could take a while. However, if I was able to nab a 4090 at MSRP of $1600-1700 would you do it and why? Click to expand...

Like arestavo said, worth is relative. I think it depends on your use case and what you want your graphics card to do and how much you really want to invest on a GPU. Are you really into production tasks that heavily leverage Nvidia features? Then 4090. Do you insist on turning on all the Ray Tracing at 4k, then the extra on the 4090 is very likely worth it. If you are indifferent to Ray Tracing, then 7900 XTX.Last generation I had a similar decision, I picked up a 6900XT and 3090FE. I do not use my GPU for much more than just playing games. So, I ended up selling the 3090 and kept the 6900XT because the performance in the games I played was very, very close between the two and Ray Tracing did not (and still largely does not) impress me, so in my use case the 3090 was not worth the extra $$.