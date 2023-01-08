4090 Single or Dual slot PCIe brackets? Are they available anywhere?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,161
So,

the 4090 I just received is a triple slot design. Once I remove the cooler and install the waterblock, it will likely be a single or dual slot design.

I'd like to have a different PCIe bracket on it so I don't have to block off PCIe slots for no reason.

Does anyone know if these are sold anywhere?

If they are, are they generally pretty universal, or will I have to go on the hunt for one specifically for my model?

Appreciate any suggestions!
 
