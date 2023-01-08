4090 Single or Dual slot PCIe brackets? Are they available anywhere?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 35,161
So,
the 4090 I just received is a triple slot design. Once I remove the cooler and install the waterblock, it will likely be a single or dual slot design.
I'd like to have a different PCIe bracket on it so I don't have to block off PCIe slots for no reason.
Does anyone know if these are sold anywhere?
If they are, are they generally pretty universal, or will I have to go on the hunt for one specifically for my model?
Appreciate any suggestions!
