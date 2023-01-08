4090 Single or Dual slot PCIe brackets? Are they available anywhere?

So,



the 4090 I just received is a triple slot design. Once I remove the cooler and install the waterblock, it will likely be a single or dual slot design.



I'd like to have a different PCIe bracket on it so I don't have to block off PCIe slots for no reason.



Does anyone know if these are sold anywhere?



If they are, are they generally pretty universal, or will I have to go on the hunt for one specifically for my model?



Appreciate any suggestions!