4090 Power Delivery Questions

So I picked up a 4090 and went to install today running into a few issues. I have a Corsair RM1000X power supply which was previously connected to a 3070 using two split 6+2 connectors running from two separate rails on the power supply. As such, I had planned on using the included 4 x 8 pin to 12 pin adapter. Three of the four 6+2 connected fine, but the fourth just didn't want to click into place and I did not want to force as something just didn't seem happy about the connection. I ended up buying a Corsair dual 8 pin to 12 pin adapter linked below, and this connected fine but the actual 12 pin connector end is very rigid and sticks out quite far from the card and I cannot put the side window back on my Fractal Design Meshify case without putting a lot of pressure on it. I read that some people have recommended using a hair blower to bend the cable, but just wanted to check with the [H]ard hive mind first to see what you all think. Should I look at buying a new split 6+2 pin connector to replace the one cable that didn't want to clip into place to the four x 8 pin to 12 pin adapter included with the card, or try bending the Corsair cable dual 8 pin to 12 pin adapter? This is the Corsair cable I bought that sticks out so far and doesn't want to bend...Any advice would be much appreciated. Normally I wouldn't be so concerned, but after all the horror stories of melted connectors and toasted video cards or power supplies I want to make sure everything is done right! Thanks!EDIT: From what I have read, the 8 pin PSU side to split 6+2 cables included with Corsair power supplies are rated at 300 watts each. Is this correct? Some people were saying not to use split cables as they are only 150 watts per split cable and to use four separate cables from the PSU side to connect to the adapter, but others have said the split Corsair's ones uses are rated at 300 so that you only need two connected to the PSU. I didn't expect a video card install to be so difficult!