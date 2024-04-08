4090 Power Delivery Questions

L

loafer87gt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 2, 2005
Messages
461
So I picked up a 4090 and went to install today running into a few issues. I have a Corsair RM1000X power supply which was previously connected to a 3070 using two split 6+2 connectors running from two separate rails on the power supply. As such, I had planned on using the included 4 x 8 pin to 12 pin adapter. Three of the four 6+2 connected fine, but the fourth just didn't want to click into place and I did not want to force as something just didn't seem happy about the connection. I ended up buying a Corsair dual 8 pin to 12 pin adapter linked below, and this connected fine but the actual 12 pin connector end is very rigid and sticks out quite far from the card and I cannot put the side window back on my Fractal Design Meshify case without putting a lot of pressure on it. I read that some people have recommended using a hair blower to bend the cable, but just wanted to check with the [H]ard hive mind first to see what you all think. Should I look at buying a new split 6+2 pin connector to replace the one cable that didn't want to clip into place to the four x 8 pin to 12 pin adapter included with the card, or try bending the Corsair cable dual 8 pin to 12 pin adapter? This is the Corsair cable I bought that sticks out so far and doesn't want to bend...

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...5-0-12VHPWR-Type-4-PSU-Power-Cable-cp-8920284

Any advice would be much appreciated. Normally I wouldn't be so concerned, but after all the horror stories of melted connectors and toasted video cards or power supplies I want to make sure everything is done right! Thanks!

EDIT: From what I have read, the 8 pin PSU side to split 6+2 cables included with Corsair power supplies are rated at 300 watts each. Is this correct? Some people were saying not to use split cables as they are only 150 watts per split cable and to use four separate cables from the PSU side to connect to the adapter, but others have said the split Corsair's ones uses are rated at 300 so that you only need two connected to the PSU. I didn't expect a video card install to be so difficult!
 
Last edited:
Nobu said:
You could get something like this:
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...p-8920335/12vhpwr-gpu-power-bridge-cp-8920335

Dunno the failure rate or quality of those though. There are probably less expensive ones that'll work fine and take less space, too. Would have to look into it more.
Click to expand...
I had actually looked at that earlier, but my huge ass Noctua cooler goes right to the top of the 4090 card so there is no room for the cable to return along the top of the card. Everything in build is just too damn big! Haha
 
DooKey said:
Drop a note to Corsair support and see what they have to say.
Click to expand...
I sent them a message and am hoping I hear back from them soon. From what I've read on their forums, it sounds like the split 6+2 cables are good to go for 300 watts each. Just need to confirm with Corsair.
 
ModDIY custom cable with integrated 90-degree (3x8-pin) hasn't done me wrong for the past 9 months or so. You tell them PSU make/model, sense pin and clip orientation (up or down), sleeving type and length and its built to spec. Going to be more expensive than the official Corsair 600W cable (which is a great product if you have a Corsair PSU) but at least it would fit.

1712636119226.png
 
I had that same Corsair cable for my RM1000x, don't be afraid of it just bend the crap out of it. Those molded non-sleeved cable ends are very tough (unlike the Nvidia supplied adapter).

And yes, the cable is good for 300x2 for the full 600 watts. Most 4090s don't even make it to 450w though.
 
LigTasm said:
I had that same Corsair cable for my RM1000x, don't be afraid of it just bend the crap out of it. Those molded non-sleeved cable ends are very tough (unlike the Nvidia supplied adapter).

And yes, the cable is good for 300x2 for the full 600 watts. Most 4090s don't even make it to 450w though.
Click to expand...
Awesome! Thanks! I might do the hair blower trick to soften the cable up slightly and then attempt the bend. Wish me luck!
 
loafer87gt said:
Awesome! Thanks! I might do the hair blower trick to soften the cable up slightly and then attempt the bend. Wish me luck!
Click to expand...

Its a little stiff, you could also just run the GPU in some games for a while with the side of the case off, that'll heat it up too. The nice thing is once its trained into position it stays there nicely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top