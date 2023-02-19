4090 power consumption according to HWinfo

I was playing MW2 with the sensor readings up on another monitor and there are two power categories:

GPU Power
GPU Rail Powers

GPU Power topped out at 342.723 watts while GPU Rail Powers topped out at 547.129 watts

Whats the difference between these two? At first I thought maybe GPU power was the GPU only while the other was the entire card but there have been occasions where GPU power was higher, which put an end to that theory.
 
