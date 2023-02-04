4090 poor vram overclock?

I'm not sure if I got hit with the bad silicon lottery for crappy overclockers, but my MSI 4090 Gaming X Trio can't get above +900-925 on the memory before I start running into artifacts and instability. Is this average or not because I feel quite disappointed / cheated when I see people online getting +1500-1700? I feel like 99% of cards are overclocking better than mine. I can get 3000-3015 on the core though which seems like the max of what I see online. I know the core is the main thing, but still feels like my card is "defective" even though I know its not.