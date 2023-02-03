4090 Performance in 8x PCIe Slot

I installed an EK Waterblock on my 4090, but the active backplate prevents it from fitting into the 16x PCIe slot on my EVGA Z690.

It's kind of a bummer having a 4090 and being forced to use an 8x slot, but I was curious how much performance, if any, I am losing compared to if I was able to use the top slot.

My CPU is a 13900k
 
it will be fine, you wont even miss the 2-4fps.

1675463970146.png
 
There are a lot of additional variables at play here.

The 4090 uses PCIe 4.0. 8x PCIe 4.0 has the same bandwidth as 16x PCIe 3.0. So as long as the card is using PCIe 4.0, you will be okay, but there is still more to it than that.

The 8x slot - do you know if it is 8x lanes from the CPU or 8x lanes going through the chipset? See this for a reference on where the PCIe lanes might come from: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/8154...6-pcie-5-0-lanes-for-next-gen-gpus/index.html

Lanes directly from the CPU would be ideal. If it's lanes from the chipset, they might be PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 3.0. 8x PCIe 3.0 lanes via the chipset would be a worst-case scenario among the potential possibilities. There is even a chance that the slot might only be 4 lanes, even if it's a physical 16x/8x slot.

You could check your motherboard manual, or just install the 4090 into the 8x slot and then fire-up GPU-Z, which should tell you how many lanes you are using and what version of PCIe they are.
 
