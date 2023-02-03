4090 Performance in 8x PCIe Slot

I installed an EK Waterblock on my 4090, but the active backplate prevents it from fitting into the 16x PCIe slot on my EVGA Z690.



It's kind of a bummer having a 4090 and being forced to use an 8x slot, but I was curious how much performance, if any, I am losing compared to if I was able to use the top slot.



My CPU is a 13900k