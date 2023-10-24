4090 - lots of weird pop in

Trying to understand why this is happening. It get lots of graphic pop in with this card. Never had that with my 3080. things come and go some times at long distances and sometimes short. Games like Cyberpunk are pretty bad like entire sections of a road could be not rendered until im on it. Sometimes is like shadow detail or in some games, its like a geometry pop in, like the stuff where the ground looks bad then pops into shape sort of stuff. Some games don't seem to have this problem or I haven't noticed like starfield. Temps are on my card are fine. I don't see any random artificing kind of stuff anywhere in any games.

No reason my computer should do this. 7800x 3d, 64gb ram, 4090.

I have the newest drivers.
 
Cyberpunk is notorious for pop in, its the game. It got 10x worse after the PL update especially in the new Dogtown area.
 
Might be the games and/or the settings. Screenshots don't always tell the tale of pop-in being a problem when you go from Med/High to Ultra settings. Especially with view distances and games that use vague settings like "details."
 
the thing is I do not recall any of this when I had a 3080. Some of the games I've been playing forever, like Mech Warrior Online. I didn't have 3080 with the cyber punk expansion so I have no clue there and Idon't recall seeing it in the core game with my 4090 before the expansion.
 
its not a view distance issue. It can be right next to you in the game and its not there. whole world chunks in cyberpunk are not loaded from far away and even once I'm in it and its random. Like a like a 5 foot by foot section of game is just missing and will load in after i've stood there in the nether for a second or so.
 
It might be helpful to take a video of it. Preferably near the starting area, if you want me to compare with you (since I haven't gotten far in the game), but I'm sure someone else can anyway. But first, try the DDU and all that jazz.
 
What settings are you running at? That looks like absolute ASS. Even on a low end card I don't think I've seen it look that bad lol
 
make sure Youtube didn't just leave it at 360p which it only had that option when I first uploaded it.

the game is at maximum settings with RT stuff on and maxed. I do have the DLSS/frame stuff off.

Also, the video could be degraded from what I actually see based on whatever my OBS settings are.
 
Yeah, that is definitely not normal. I just checked it at the same location and it looks all good. Have you checked the files? Right click on the game in GOG, installation - check/repair files.
 
It doesn't seem to be every game either. Hogwarts Legacy doesn't seem to do this. Some weirdness when a new zone loads in but that is it.
 
I'm running the same exact setup as you, 7800X3D, 64GB, 4090. My game looks great, so something else is off. I'm running 1440P Path Tracing + DLSS Quality (you can get it to run quality, you just have to apply it twice otherwise it goes back to auto) with frame gen. Butter smooth and looks fantastic.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COlU0x-ft_c
 
It might be the game that's causing the issues? Uninstall it completely and kill off any of the "RedLauncher" stuff and install folders and whatnot while you're at it.
I guess another thing potentially worth trying is to fire up something like GPU-Z and/or Hwinfo and make sure your card is legit. It's a 1 in a million thing, but you do occasionally see weird news stories about people getting bogus rebranded cards that are actually something else.
 
That is DEFINITELY not normal for a 4090. So three things...
1. Can you take a picture of your in-game graphics settings? Just to make sure there's nothing weird in there.
2. Can you open up GPU-Z and show us your power draw while you're running this? If your settings are as high as they could be, you should be drawing quite a bit of board power.
3. Make sure you haven't got some weird power profile set for your system, too...

Also yeah make sure your chip is legit.
 
gpuz2.jpg
gpuz1.jpg


card is water cooled which is why there is no fan data.
 
Those look pretty similar to my settings, but what I'm finding weird is that you're only getting 275W usage or so with your settings at that. With DLAA on and those settings (and I think I had Depth of Field on as well but whatever), I think my Suprim Liquid is hitting around 440-480W (which is the power cap on the Suprim by default).

Actually wait, your signature says you have an MSI 4090, but your GPU-Z says Gigabyte. Did you change vendors at some point...? Also your fan RPM says 0%, but your GPU isn't heating up at all despite being at 280W. Unless you put it underwater so that's normal, then ignore that part.

Edit: Also what resolution is this?
 
i did the free 3d mark and it was like 27xxx no problems with it.
I was just dumb and thought it was MSI but its a Gigabyte.....it is water cooled.
 
Just tested 1080p too. No weird pop-in, but damn does it look bad. Especially with Ray Reconstruction. It looks so disgusting. Pure oil paint everywhere with intense ghosting.
 
My monitor is 3440x1440 but I'll see if I can set it to 1080p with your exact settings sometime later today when I get home, unless someone else tries it. Might explain the 280W though.
 
I tried running in in 1080p windowed with the power draw and temp numbers on the side. I tried replicating your settings near as I could tell, so you can compare if you want:

View: https://youtu.be/B-B2JPIjai4

Now, I had a LOT of stuff open in the background, like Firefox with hundreds of tabs and about 20 other programs, but, regardless... As you can see, something's up with your power draw in this game. Mine is around 350-400, and about 380 on average (even at 1080p). I don't think (correct me if I'm wrong) that I had any of the popup you experienced in your video.

I also tried running Time Spy on 3Dmark:
1698266994366.png


I think you said yours was a bit lower than this, not sure how much lower. I know mine could be higher if I actually closed all the crap I had in the background.

Hmm... not sure, check your power connectors, maybe try verifying and reinstalling Cyberpunk itself. Maybe do some memory tests (but I think an issue with memory would crash your entire setup). Honestly, I have few ideas at this point. If it was at least consistent across programs I could help, but it doesn't seem to be. Worst case, try exchanging the card.
 
outside of cyberpunk, is your power draw about the same in other games?

I don't even know what would cause lower power draw other than something wrong with the card but I would think I'd run into other issues if that was the case or I'd have problems like this in everything.

with that noir benchmark, the total board power was pretty much like 305watts the whole bench mark.
 
I think 280 is about the minimum I see in any title (well at least any title that's demanding). Even Hogwarts Legacy, when I'm CPU bottlenecked and the card is at about 66% usage in some parts, I see around 280W. But I see it rise up to 350+W in outdoor areas. Then again, keep in mind I'm on 3440x1440.

That Cryengine thing is tied to some annoying launcher, so I'm afraid I'm not going to run that. Make sure your CPU isn't overheating and is running as expected? Turn on RAM XMP? Can't really say, million things it could be. But if your GPU is easy to exchange, might as well try an exchange.

But if it's only in Cyberpunk anyway, I'm not sure if it's worth it. You could try a windows reinstall and full game reinstall, worst case scenario, to rule absolutely everything out.
 
pretty sure even it was, gigabyte would just send it back because I water cooled it.

hogwarts is like 150w outside, 100w inside.

ram XMP is on.

If I uninstall Cyberpunk just to see, is it one of those games that will remove the whole profile so I will need to re-setup all the controls again?
 
I mean to the store... or are you already outside the return window for the store you bought this from? Anyway, I mean worst case you can just put the original cooler back on and send it to them. Just get everything looking as it was, and it should probably be fine (?). You don't have to disclose anything.

If you want an easy test that's sort of comparable, maybe try Red Dead Redemption 2. I can get to about 350-400W in that game when turning everything, including some of the settings that you have to unlock, upwards. In your case what's making it hard to test is you're at 1080p. I'm pretty sure Hogwarts at 1080p is just getting bottlenecked, considering it gets bottlenecked even at 1440p easily on a 4090. Red Dead allows you to easily scale the resolution up (one of the settings towards the bottom). Just scale it up to 4k and see what happens.

Again, I would even try a fresh Windows installation before trying an RMA though. Sorry we can't help much more, but there's not many leads here. I'd just go ahead and eat a fresh Windows install just to rule out that issue. Maybe just put it on another SSD and dual boot to it and then just get a fresh copy of Cyberpunk to test.
 
I guess I'm starting to think its just cyberpunk. Everything I have tried today does not show this in any way. I would expect a hardware issue to manifest itself in others things. I bought the card from Newegg so....and I'm probably outside the return window anyway so I won't even attempt it. If I had RDD2 I would try it but I don't.

Is there some kind of test to test all the card's ram? Maybe it is a ram thing and cyber punk jhust happens to use more ram that anything else I've tried?

I will just back up cyberpunk settings and reinstall the original version of the game without the 2.0 stuff and see what happens there.
 
It was auto and I turned it off with no change i guess I should try forcing it on just to see.

edit: on did nothing.
 
One other quick change I just thought of, you could try seeing if your GPU settings are actually what they say they are... maybe reset them to default and try changing the preset to low first. Then try raising every setting manually back up. I remember seeing a review where they said some settings toggled themselves off and on.

Oh and the usual Nvidia Control panel max performance setting in the power but... I've never had that fix anything ever.
 
