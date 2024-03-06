4090 laptop at 4k/120hz

I got myself a MSI Titan GT77 17.3" with 13980hx, 64gb ddr5 and 4090 for dirty cheap (€2100 compared to what it costs here in Sweden new, close to €6500).

And I'm very impressed with it.

I knew the performance will be good as this is basically a desktop 4070Ti with 16gb vram, but I didn't expect it to work this well at 4k/120hz. I "downgraded" from desktop 13900k, 32gb ddr5 and 7900 XTX and I see no difference in peformance.

It's not just fast, but I love the fact that I can undervolt (I did so by -70mv on p/e-cores) and overclock the gpu, and by quite a bit. My 4090 works without issues at +250 core and +1500 vram oc.

Opening up secret BIOS feels like having a desktop machine with tons of options to tweak.



I didn't know what to expect from DLSS3+FG as I went from 3080 > 7900 XTX > 4090m and this is my first experience with frame generation but I believe the drama around it is not warranted. I do use DLSS3 and FG when available. It helps a ton when needed and the image quality and fluidity seems the same to my eyes.

Diablo 4 with DLSS easily hits 120fps (I believe uncapped it's around 170-180) without FG (it's broken) and in Throne and Liberty I go from 40 fps to 100 fps with DLSS3+FG. New World is about 80-90 fps (I got 90-95 fps with 7900 XTX).



The screen on this thing is great. MiniLED 4k/144hz with 1000 nits brightness. Well that's better than my 48" LG C2 lol that I have the laptop hooked to.



I also got one of those new type of laptop coolers (Llano cooling pad) and these things are insane for cooling. I also ordered PTM7950 and thermal putty as the CPU does hit 90-100c in gaming.

Hoping to bring the cpu temp to below 90c without having to crank up that Llano cooler. It's loud.



The only downside is that it's heavy, bulky and not the prettiest laptop to look at and even bags for 18.4" laptops don't fit it, but they do have a new Titan design out and that one looks pretty good.

I can tell, laptop 5090 will be a monster.