4090 Gigabyte Gaming OC Repaste 570W With 1.10v on Air Cooler 3000/11500 @ -5℃ GPU Temp -9 Hot Spot

gerardfraser
Thought I would share for anyone interested in this sort of thing.
Results
GPU Fan on Auto
GPU temperature dropped--5℃
GPU Hot Spot Temperature dropped--9℃
Warranty still OK with full permission from Gigabyte to remove air cooler.
Tested with same settings and duration. 4K PC gameplay on the original air cooler at max GPU voltage and Core overclock 3000Mhz and Memory Overclock 11500Mhz.
Results were very good for a simple thermal repaste.No need to replace thermal pads.
I own a few RTX 4090's they all get hot spot temperatures over 100℃ when pushed with max GPU voltage and 570+ Watts
Test warmup of GPU 15 minutes
00:00 -Results and Gigabyte permission to remove air cooler
00:05 -Screw to remove to replace thermal paste
00:10 -Gigabyte Thermal past and Thermal Pads
00:15 -Cleaned off thermal paste
00:20 -Repasted with Gelid Solutions GC-4
00:25 -Control PC gameplay before repaste with on screen display
00:51 -Control PC gameplay after repaste with on screen display
1:18 -Results before repaste with Hwinfo64 and GPU-Z showing
1:29 -Results after repaste with Hwinfo64 and GPU-Z showing
