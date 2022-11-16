4090 availability?

No RTX 4090s direct from Amazon, no RTX 4090s direct from Newegg, no RTX 4090s direct from Best buy. Some things never change. Except now the official retail prices are as much as a used car.



But in all seriousness, who knows. I don't think anyone knows what Nvidia's marketing game is right now. Who knows how many 4090s they're going to put into the market at the moment especially since they're getting utterly flattened in reviews for the 4080 price.



I could easily imagine them playing ultra hard ball and having tight control of 4090 supply to force people into the 4080.



Don't play this game. Just walk away for six months.