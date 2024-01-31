4080 Super: New Owners Thread - Share your experience!

vjhawk

Sep 2, 2016
428
So the 4080 Super went on sale today. I tried to buy the founders edition from Best Buy but it was instantly sold out.

So I settled for the MSI 4080 Super from Best Buy instead and got a confirmed receipt for purchase.

1706711508344.png



I hopped on Newegg to see if I could snag the ASUS TUF 4080 Super model for $999 MSRP but as soon as I got to checkout it told me that it was out of stock. This "out of stock" message happened for other MSRP models as well.

Then when I went to the Nvidia website to try to get an FE here's the message that I got:

1706711338549.png


So I think I will settle for the MSI model instead. I doubt they have 4,231 4080 Supers left over in stock. LOL.

So did anyone else take the plunge for a 4080 Super today? How was your experience and what model did you end up getting?
 
I decided to pull the trigger and went with my preferred GPU AIB- ASUS...I got the ASUS TUF OC Gaming Edition...the TUF cards are always highly regarded and perform well...the STRIX is even better but I don't think it's worth the price premium...I went with the OC version as I hear it's better binned than the standard TUF version

I tried to get the Founders Edition from the Nvidia website but it kept crashing after I put it in my cart
 
Just ordered an FE, looks at my 1080 Ti with a tear down my eye...i upgraded my 3770K to a 7800X3D so i needed a new GPU. Pats the 1080 Ti on the back you did good ole buddy :(
 
Congrats on getting a Founder's Edition.

I just got informed that Nvidia website is now out of stock on FE. So I'm glad that I put in the MSI order and at least secured a video card.

1706712640531.png


RIP the dream of an FE. But I can live with getting similar performance.

At least the MSI has a fairly conservative color scheme which should work in my case. Gray and Black.

1706712867929.png
 
