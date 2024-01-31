4080 Super: New Owners Thread - Share your experience!

So the 4080 Super went on sale today. I tried to buy the founders edition from Best Buy but it was instantly sold out.So I settled for the MSI 4080 Super from Best Buy instead and got a confirmed receipt for purchase.I hopped on Newegg to see if I could snag the ASUS TUF 4080 Super model for $999 MSRP but as soon as I got to checkout it told me that it was out of stock. This "out of stock" message happened for other MSRP models as well.Then when I went to the Nvidia website to try to get an FE here's the message that I got:So I think I will settle for the MSI model instead. I doubt they have 4,231 4080 Supers left over in stock. LOL.So did anyone else take the plunge for a 4080 Super today? How was your experience and what model did you end up getting?