4080 for 4k gaming at 120hertz? Ok?

Can the 4080 do 4k gaming? I have a 48inch LG C2 120hertz and am thinking of picking this up. Worth it?

Thanks everyone!
 
Can the 4080 do 4k gaming? I have a 48inch LG C2 120hertz and am thinking of picking this up. Worth it?

Thanks everyone!
Depends entirely what games and settings you're talking, and if the games support dlss and frame generation. In general it's solid for most stuff at high/ultra settings though, especially with DLSS q.
 
Cool. I'm probably overthinking it like I do with everything. I'll just pull the trigger. Hell half the games I play are from 1990 to 2010 anyways. Thanks!
 
