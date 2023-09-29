4080 for 4k gaming at 120hertz? Ok?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Depends entirely what games and settings you're talking, and if the games support dlss and frame generation. In general it's solid for most stuff at high/ultra settings though, especially with DLSS q.Can the 4080 do 4k gaming? I have a 48inch LG C2 120hertz and am thinking of picking this up. Worth it?
Thanks everyone!