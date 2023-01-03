4070ti 800$ minimum...lol no thanks nvidia! My 3080 is lookin better and better everyday.

102 die: 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti

104 die: 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti

106 die: 3050, 3060

102 die: 2080 Ti

104 die: 2070 Super, 2080, 2080 Super

106 die: 2060, 2060 Super, 2070

102 die: 1080 Ti

104 die: 1070, 1070 Ti, 1080

106 die: 1060

107 die: 1050, 1050 Ti

108 die: 1010, 1030

200 die: 980 Ti

204 die: 970, 980

206 die: 950, 960

102 die: 4090

103 die: 4080

104 die: 4070 Ti

Is it even 70 tier though?Sure they changed the code number with the 4080 being a 103 die, but that makes the 4070 Ti with the 104 die effectively the third tier down. Aside from the 2070 (non-super), that doesn't really happen with 70-class branded cards and those tiered die cards are usually the 60-class and below.Ampere:Turing:Pascal:Maxwell:Now here's Ada Lovelace:And it tracks. 3060, 2060, 1060, 960 are all third tier down the stack die cards. What also tracks? 3060 -> 12GB on 192-bit bus. 4070 ti? 12Gb on 192-bit bus. For $900. Let that sink in.