4070ti 800$ minimum...lol no thanks nvidia! My 3080 is lookin better and better everyday.

Sure they changed the code number with the 4080 being a 103 die, but that makes the 4070 Ti with the 104 die effectively the third tier down. Aside from the 2070 (non-super), that doesn't really happen with 70-class branded cards and those tiered die cards are usually the 60-class and below.
Ampere:
102 die: 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti
104 die: 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti
106 die: 3050, 3060
Turing:
102 die: 2080 Ti
104 die: 2070 Super, 2080, 2080 Super
106 die: 2060, 2060 Super, 2070
Pascal:
102 die: 1080 Ti
104 die: 1070, 1070 Ti, 1080
106 die: 1060
107 die: 1050, 1050 Ti
108 die: 1010, 1030
Maxwell:
200 die: 980 Ti
204 die: 970, 980
206 die: 950, 960
Now here's Ada Lovelace:
102 die: 4090
103 die: 4080
104 die: 4070 Ti
And it tracks. 3060, 2060, 1060, 960 are all third tier down the stack die cards. What also tracks? 3060 -> 12GB on 192-bit bus. 4070 ti? 12Gb on 192-bit bus. For $900. Let that sink in.