4070S or 4080S for standby on a 3423DW

While the title would make it obvious , I was recently able to sell my 4090 for about the same I bought it..so now need a temp card till a 5080/90 comes my way. Choices right now are an ASUS 4070S for 522 with tax (via Amazon Warehouse, fingers triple crossed it's not a switcheroo...) or a Gigabyte 4080S on hold at BBY (open box excellent) for 872 with tax. Thoughts?
On a side note, was able to recently upgrade my company/work laptop to a legion 5i (13700/4070) and even it didn't do too bad with HellBlade II at 3440x1440 almost everything on high with DLSS...
