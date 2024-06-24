4070S or 4080S for standby on a 3423DW

Which card ?

U

undertaker2k8

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
2,053
While the title would make it obvious :) , I was recently able to sell my 4090 for about the same I bought it..so now need a temp card till a 5080/90 comes my way. Choices right now are an ASUS 4070S for 522 with tax (via Amazon Warehouse, fingers triple crossed it's not a switcheroo...) or a Gigabyte 4080S on hold at BBY (open box excellent) for 872 with tax. Thoughts?
On a side note, was able to recently upgrade my company/work laptop to a legion 5i (13700/4070) and even it didn't do too bad with HellBlade II at 3440x1440 almost everything on high with DLSS...
 
I'd go for the 4070s. I'm running a 13900hx/4080 laptop which has a gpu about that strong and it's killer for 2560x1600 on its screen. It should keep you happy until the 5080/90 come out. I'm planning on updating my desktop from a 3080 to one of those (EDIT: a 5080/90) myself! Dlss has come a long way too, making these chips even better.
 
Agree 4070 Super is the best short term card if you want to stay with the green Team. If Red a 7900GRE or whatever they called
 
Card arrived :) , was basically brand new with the wrap still on, OC's like a beast, should more than suffice for a standby card. Size and installation were a welcome change from the RTX 4090 that had to be squeezed in with some force.

Update: Managed to convince Amazon for another 20% off coz open box acceptable and I need the money more than Bezos so 418 total with tax. This old man can still card snipe 🙂
 

If anyone wants to take a stab at the Gigabyte 4080 Super Windforce at BBY in bay area for 800, let me know and I can time the order cancellation so you stand a better chance.
 
I officially hate you now 😂
 
Wow, well done.
 
Hope someone from here got that sweet 4080S for 799, was IS this morning at 6 am but OOS a few hours back. Was mighty tempted to get it but wasn't worth the hassle to flip...
 
Since it's a temporary card get the cheap one. The 5090 will be here by the end of this year.
 
Well-done! That is a great card for the money.

I'm still chugging along with my 3090. I don't even know if I'll replace it with a 5 series (or whatever AMD has out at the time) because it's my first custom loop I ever built piece by piece, and it would be A) hard to sell with its waterblock, and B) so much work to put new waterblock on new card, lol.

Good buy for sure, though! Glad it worked out for you, and I think that's a better choice than spending double for the 4080 for a temporary card!! Smart pick.
 
