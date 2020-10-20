40" 5120x2160 LG panel in Q1 2021

frisbfreek
Jul 13, 2004
63
As per this link (https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/lg-display-latest-panel-development-plans-oct-2020/), LG is rumored to make some interesting panels soon. What interested me most was the LM400RW1-SSA1, which is a 40" 5120x2160 IPS panel. For those that are lazy to do the math, this is basically the same PPI as a 32" 4K monitor, but in ultrawide format. That's some nice borderless monitor real estate! Yes yes, maybe that's too much to drive for gaming, but for the productivity people out there, this sounds really enticing.
There are some other panels mentioned that probably already match some existing or upcoming monitors:
- LM315WR3-SSA1: 32" 4K mini-LED panel with 2000+ dimming zones. This sounds like the panel for the Dell UP3221Q.
- LM270WQB-SSA1: 27" 2560x1440 240hz IPS panel for Q4 2020 -- gamers will probably like this.
- LM315QU1-SSA1: 32" 8K panel already in production. It seems to be the successor to the LM315QU1-SSB1, which is probably the panel for the Dell UP3218K.