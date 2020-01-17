40/10Gb Ethernet under $500 (noisy but fast) HowTo

Device #1:

----------



Device type: ConnectX3

Device: mt4099_pciconf0



Configurations: Next Boot

SRIOV_EN True(1)

NUM_OF_VFS 4

LINK_TYPE_P1 N/A

LINK_TYPE_P2 N/A​

Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...



Device #1:

----------



Device Type: ConnectX3

Part Number: 079DJ3

Description: ConnectX-3 VPI adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE;PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; Dell PowerEdge

PSID: DEL1100001019

PCI Device Name: mt4099_pci_cr0

Port1 MAC: e41d2db2bc81

Port2 MAC: e41d2db2bc82

Versions: Current Available

FW 2.32.5100 N/A

PXE 3.4.0306 N/A



Status: No matching image found

​

Device #1:

----------



Device type: ConnectX3

Device: mt4099_pciconf0



Configurations: Next Boot

SRIOV_EN False(0)

NUM_OF_VFS 8

LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(2)

LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(2)

LOG_BAR_SIZE 3

BOOT_PKEY_P1 0

BOOT_PKEY_P2 0

BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 False(0)

BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1 False(0)

BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1 0

LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1 None(0)

BOOT_VLAN_P1 1

BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2 False(0)

BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2 False(0)

BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2 0

LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2 None(0)

BOOT_VLAN_P2 1

IP_VER_P1 IPv4(0)

IP_VER_P2 IPv4(0)

CQ_TIMESTAMP True(1)​

Ethernet1/49 is up

admin state is up, Dedicated Interface

Hardware: 40000 Ethernet, address: 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx (bia 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx)

MTU 1500 bytes, BW 40000000 Kbit, DLY 10 usec

reliability 255/255, txload 1/255, rxload 1/255

Encapsulation ARPA, medium is broadcast

Port mode is access

full-duplex, 40 Gb/s, media type is 40G

Beacon is turned off

Auto-Negotiation is turned on FEC mode is Auto

Input flow-control is off, output flow-control is off

Auto-mdix is turned off

Rate mode is dedicated

Switchport monitor is off

EtherType is 0x8100

EEE (efficient-ethernet) : n/a

admin fec state is auto, oper fec state is off

Last link flapped 00:12:05

Last clearing of "show interface" counters never

4 interface resets

Load-Interval #1: 30 seconds

30 seconds input rate 1992 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec

30 seconds output rate 5656 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec

input rate 1.99 Kbps, 1 pps; output rate 5.66 Kbps, 1 pps

Load-Interval #2: 5 minute (300 seconds)

300 seconds input rate 336 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec

300 seconds output rate 1312 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec

input rate 336 bps, 0 pps; output rate 1.31 Kbps, 0 pps

RX

72 unicast packets 3 multicast packets 15 broadcast packets

90 input packets 10207 bytes

0 jumbo packets 0 storm suppression packets

0 runts 0 giants 0 CRC 0 no buffer

0 input error 0 short frame 0 overrun 0 underrun 0 ignored

0 watchdog 0 bad etype drop 0 bad proto drop 0 if down drop

0 input with dribble 0 input discard

0 Rx pause

TX

67 unicast packets 1151 multicast packets 6 broadcast packets

1224 output packets 128401 bytes

0 jumbo packets

0 output error 0 collision 0 deferred 0 late collision

0 lost carrier 0 no carrier 0 babble 0 output discard

0 Tx pause​