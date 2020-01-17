40/10Gb Ethernet under $500 (noisy but fast) HowTo

    Just thought I would put this out there for those looking for speed on the cheap, most items ebay of course.

    Here is a list of compatible parts:
    Ebay switch $400 search: Cisco N3K-C3064PQ-10GX
    Ebay 40gbit network cards $43 search: 79DJ3 Mellanox ConnectX-3
    My knowledge of Mellanox is limited, but I believe "ConnectX-3 Pro" and "ConnectX-3 VPI" cards are the ones ethernet compatible, rest of the ConnectX-3 cards are infiniband cards. More info below on setting up the Dell card.
    Intel x520 (pcie 2.0) cards are about $45
    H! Fiber SFP-10G-T-S SFP work, for 10Gbit copper connections $40
    Ebay fiber SFP-10G-SR are currently under $7 !
    Bit more rare on ebay, QSFP-H40G-CU3M (change the 3 with other lengths) , I paid $27 , these work in Mellanox.

    Now for the Mellanox info, this is specific to ESXi 6.7, but likely works on all OSes.
    You will need management tools: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
    For me that's currently:
    mft-4.13.3.6-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib
    nmst-4.13.3.6-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib
    I don't know if its needed, but I had my esxi in community mode (driver signing)
    CLI Install commands:
    esxcli software vib install -v /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/mft-4.13.3.6-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib --no-sig-check
    esxcli software vib install -v /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/nmst-4.13.3.6-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib --no-sig-check

    /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig query

    Device #1:
    ----------

    Device type: ConnectX3
    Device: mt4099_pciconf0

    Configurations: Next Boot
    SRIOV_EN True(1)
    NUM_OF_VFS 4
    LINK_TYPE_P1 N/A
    LINK_TYPE_P2 N/A​

    /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxfwmanager --query
    Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...

    Device #1:
    ----------

    Device Type: ConnectX3
    Part Number: 079DJ3
    Description: ConnectX-3 VPI adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE;PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; Dell PowerEdge
    PSID: DEL1100001019
    PCI Device Name: mt4099_pci_cr0
    Port1 MAC: e41d2db2bc81
    Port2 MAC: e41d2db2bc82
    Versions: Current Available
    FW 2.32.5100 N/A
    PXE 3.4.0306 N/A

    Status: No matching image found
    Not on FW 2.42? Might want to update that...
    https://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_table_dell?mtag=oem_firmware_download
    fw-ConnectX3-rel-2_42_5000-079DJ3-FlexBoot-3.4.752.bin

    /opt/mellanox/bin/flint -d mt4099_pciconf0 -i /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/fw-ConnectX3-rel-2_42_5000-079DJ3-FlexBoot-3.4.752.bin burn
    /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d mt4099_pciconf0 reset
    reboot
    /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d mt4099_pciconf0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
    reboot

    Now if you query it, it should look like this and work like any other ethernet card:
    /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig query
    Device #1:
    ----------

    Device type: ConnectX3
    Device: mt4099_pciconf0

    Configurations: Next Boot
    SRIOV_EN False(0)
    NUM_OF_VFS 8
    LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(2)
    LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(2)
    LOG_BAR_SIZE 3
    BOOT_PKEY_P1 0
    BOOT_PKEY_P2 0
    BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 False(0)
    BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1 False(0)
    BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1 0
    LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1 None(0)
    BOOT_VLAN_P1 1
    BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2 False(0)
    BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2 False(0)
    BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2 0
    LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2 None(0)
    BOOT_VLAN_P2 1
    IP_VER_P1 IPv4(0)
    IP_VER_P2 IPv4(0)
    CQ_TIMESTAMP True(1)​


    sh interface Ethernet1/49
    Ethernet1/49 is up
    admin state is up, Dedicated Interface
    Hardware: 40000 Ethernet, address: 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx (bia 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx)
    MTU 1500 bytes, BW 40000000 Kbit, DLY 10 usec
    reliability 255/255, txload 1/255, rxload 1/255
    Encapsulation ARPA, medium is broadcast
    Port mode is access
    full-duplex, 40 Gb/s, media type is 40G
    Beacon is turned off
    Auto-Negotiation is turned on FEC mode is Auto
    Input flow-control is off, output flow-control is off
    Auto-mdix is turned off
    Rate mode is dedicated
    Switchport monitor is off
    EtherType is 0x8100
    EEE (efficient-ethernet) : n/a
    admin fec state is auto, oper fec state is off
    Last link flapped 00:12:05
    Last clearing of "show interface" counters never
    4 interface resets
    Load-Interval #1: 30 seconds
    30 seconds input rate 1992 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec
    30 seconds output rate 5656 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec
    input rate 1.99 Kbps, 1 pps; output rate 5.66 Kbps, 1 pps
    Load-Interval #2: 5 minute (300 seconds)
    300 seconds input rate 336 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec
    300 seconds output rate 1312 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec
    input rate 336 bps, 0 pps; output rate 1.31 Kbps, 0 pps
    RX
    72 unicast packets 3 multicast packets 15 broadcast packets
    90 input packets 10207 bytes
    0 jumbo packets 0 storm suppression packets
    0 runts 0 giants 0 CRC 0 no buffer
    0 input error 0 short frame 0 overrun 0 underrun 0 ignored
    0 watchdog 0 bad etype drop 0 bad proto drop 0 if down drop
    0 input with dribble 0 input discard
    0 Rx pause
    TX
    67 unicast packets 1151 multicast packets 6 broadcast packets
    1224 output packets 128401 bytes
    0 jumbo packets
    0 output error 0 collision 0 deferred 0 late collision
    0 lost carrier 0 no carrier 0 babble 0 output discard
    0 Tx pause​
     
