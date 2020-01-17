40/10Gb Ethernet under $500 (noisy but fast) HowTo

Just thought I would put this out there for those looking for speed on the cheap, most items ebay of course. Here is a list of compatible parts: Ebay switch $400 search: Cisco N3K-C3064PQ-10GX Ebay 40gbit network cards $43 search: 79DJ3 Mellanox ConnectX-3 My knowledge of Mellanox is limited, but I believe "ConnectX-3 Pro" and "ConnectX-3 VPI" cards are the ones ethernet compatible, rest of the ConnectX-3 cards are infiniband cards. More info below on setting up the Dell card. Intel x520 (pcie 2.0) cards are about $45 H! Fiber SFP-10G-T-S SFP work, for 10Gbit copper connections $40 Ebay fiber SFP-10G-SR are currently under $7 ! Bit more rare on ebay, QSFP-H40G-CU3M (change the 3 with other lengths) , I paid $27 , these work in Mellanox. Now for the Mellanox info, this is specific to ESXi 6.7, but likely works on all OSes. You will need management tools: http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools For me that's currently: mft-4.13.3.6-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib nmst-4.13.3.6-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib I don't know if its needed, but I had my esxi in community mode (driver signing) CLI Install commands: esxcli software vib install -v /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/mft-4.13.3.6-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib --no-sig-check esxcli software vib install -v /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/nmst-4.13.3.6-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib --no-sig-check /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig query Device #1: ---------- Device type: ConnectX3 Device: mt4099_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot SRIOV_EN True(1) NUM_OF_VFS 4 LINK_TYPE_P1 N/A LINK_TYPE_P2 N/A /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxfwmanager --query Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: ConnectX3 Part Number: 079DJ3 Description: ConnectX-3 VPI adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE;PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; Dell PowerEdge PSID: DEL1100001019 PCI Device Name: mt4099_pci_cr0 Port1 MAC: e41d2db2bc81 Port2 MAC: e41d2db2bc82 Versions: Current Available FW 2.32.5100 N/A PXE 3.4.0306 N/A Status: No matching image found Not on FW 2.42? Might want to update that... https://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_table_dell?mtag=oem_firmware_download fw-ConnectX3-rel-2_42_5000-079DJ3-FlexBoot-3.4.752.bin /opt/mellanox/bin/flint -d mt4099_pciconf0 -i /vmfs/volumes/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX/fw-ConnectX3-rel-2_42_5000-079DJ3-FlexBoot-3.4.752.bin burn /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d mt4099_pciconf0 reset reboot /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d mt4099_pciconf0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 reboot Now if you query it, it should look like this and work like any other ethernet card: /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig query Device #1: ---------- Device type: ConnectX3 Device: mt4099_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot SRIOV_EN False(0) NUM_OF_VFS 8 LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(2) LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(2) LOG_BAR_SIZE 3 BOOT_PKEY_P1 0 BOOT_PKEY_P2 0 BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 False(0) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1 False(0) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1 0 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1 None(0) BOOT_VLAN_P1 1 BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2 False(0) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2 False(0) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2 0 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2 None(0) BOOT_VLAN_P2 1 IP_VER_P1 IPv4(0) IP_VER_P2 IPv4(0) CQ_TIMESTAMP True(1) sh interface Ethernet1/49 Ethernet1/49 is up admin state is up, Dedicated Interface Hardware: 40000 Ethernet, address: 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx (bia 1c6a.xxxx.xxxx) MTU 1500 bytes, BW 40000000 Kbit, DLY 10 usec reliability 255/255, txload 1/255, rxload 1/255 Encapsulation ARPA, medium is broadcast Port mode is access full-duplex, 40 Gb/s, media type is 40G Beacon is turned off Auto-Negotiation is turned on FEC mode is Auto Input flow-control is off, output flow-control is off Auto-mdix is turned off Rate mode is dedicated Switchport monitor is off EtherType is 0x8100 EEE (efficient-ethernet) : n/a admin fec state is auto, oper fec state is off Last link flapped 00:12:05 Last clearing of "show interface" counters never 4 interface resets Load-Interval #1: 30 seconds 30 seconds input rate 1992 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec 30 seconds output rate 5656 bits/sec, 1 packets/sec input rate 1.99 Kbps, 1 pps; output rate 5.66 Kbps, 1 pps Load-Interval #2: 5 minute (300 seconds) 300 seconds input rate 336 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec 300 seconds output rate 1312 bits/sec, 0 packets/sec input rate 336 bps, 0 pps; output rate 1.31 Kbps, 0 pps RX 72 unicast packets 3 multicast packets 15 broadcast packets 90 input packets 10207 bytes 0 jumbo packets 0 storm suppression packets 0 runts 0 giants 0 CRC 0 no buffer 0 input error 0 short frame 0 overrun 0 underrun 0 ignored 0 watchdog 0 bad etype drop 0 bad proto drop 0 if down drop 0 input with dribble 0 input discard 0 Rx pause TX 67 unicast packets 1151 multicast packets 6 broadcast packets 1224 output packets 128401 bytes 0 jumbo packets 0 output error 0 collision 0 deferred 0 late collision 0 lost carrier 0 no carrier 0 babble 0 output discard 0 Tx pause