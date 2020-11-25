4 year old evga 750 for new build?

I have a 4 year old EVGA g2 750 right now, i have never over clocked or stressed my system that i know of.



upgrading from i7-6700k, msi 1080 seahawk ek, 3 spinner hard drives and 2 ssd.

to 5800x, gigabyte gaming oc 3080, same drives.



is this power supply going to be enough? not planning on any OC and will be air cooled until i can afford all the waterblocks.