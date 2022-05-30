4 TB SATA 7200 rpm Hard Drive problem

I have 4 drives. 3 hard drives 7200 rpm and one NVMe drive.

My problem is my main data 4 TB 7200 rpm drive. When I go to it sometimes it freezes for a split second up to 5 seconds until it is usable. (Feels more like 10 seconds to 30 seconds but I know it really is not) It is not full about 2 TB used.

Yes I have it backed up.

One of my hard drives is a WD My Book 4 TB Hard Drive which is connected to my pc by USB. It is the drive to back up my main 4 TB data hard drive.

Should I try disconnecting the USB backup drive to see if it helps or that can't be the issue ?

All my other drives, even the USB backup drive, seems to respond instantly. No delay.
 
What does the SMART data for that drive look like? Is the drive spun down because it's idle and you're just waiting for it to spin up, or is it having trouble reading? If it's a 'green' drive, those come with really short idle timers which can mean delays when accessed, but can also mean lots of parking cycles and eventually the parking ramp breaks and the drive will likely fail shortly after (either from the ramp tweaking the heads or from ramp debris ruining the surface)
 
toast0 said:
What does the SMART data for that drive look like? Is the drive spun down because it's idle and you're just waiting for it to spin up, or is it having trouble reading? If it's a 'green' drive, those come with really short idle timers which can mean delays when accessed, but can also mean lots of parking cycles and eventually the parking ramp breaks and the drive will likely fail shortly after (either from the ramp tweaking the heads or from ramp debris ruining the surface)
This or no ? It is a WD Black drive.

hard drive.jpg
 
Sounds like it's spun down/idling/power saving. That's a WD Black drive so it shouldn't be a slouch. Can you hear it start spinning/seeking when waiting?

What OS, what motherboard?
 
That smart data all looks good. It is spinning down sometimes, but not excessively, so that could be it if it's just once in a while after it's been sitting a lot?
 
