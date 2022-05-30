4 TB SATA 7200 rpm Hard Drive problem

I have 4 drives. 3 hard drives 7200 rpm and one NVMe drive.



My problem is my main data 4 TB 7200 rpm drive. When I go to it sometimes it freezes for a split second up to 5 seconds until it is usable. (Feels more like 10 seconds to 30 seconds but I know it really is not) It is not full about 2 TB used.



Yes I have it backed up.



One of my hard drives is a WD My Book 4 TB Hard Drive which is connected to my pc by USB. It is the drive to back up my main 4 TB data hard drive.



Should I try disconnecting the USB backup drive to see if it helps or that can't be the issue ?



All my other drives, even the USB backup drive, seems to respond instantly. No delay.