  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

4 fav apps 2025 (for me)

usa all day

usa all day

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
1,163
Have you found any big deal vs big whoop software this year?

These 4 apps have been game changers for me in 2025.

MIND MAPS / BRAIN DUMP / ORGANIZED (and searchable) CHAOS
OBSIDIAN - https://obsidian.md/
https://www.youtube.com/@obsdmd

SUPER FAST SEARCH / custom columns / "bookmarked" searches & much more...
EVERYTHING - https://www.voidtools.com/downloads/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=void+tools

SEARCH THAT "ONE PHRASE" that you forgot...
ANYTXT SEARCHER - https://anytxt.net/download/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ANYTXT

WHOOPS! NO-NO-NO-NO-NO-NO...
DISK DRILL - https://www.disk-drill.com/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=DISK+DRILL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top