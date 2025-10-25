4 fav apps 2025 (for me)

usa all day
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1,163
Have you found any big deal vs big whoop software this year?
These 4 apps have been game changers for me in 2025.
MIND MAPS / BRAIN DUMP / ORGANIZED (and searchable) CHAOS
OBSIDIAN - https://obsidian.md/
https://www.youtube.com/@obsdmd
SUPER FAST SEARCH / custom columns / "bookmarked" searches & much more...
EVERYTHING - https://www.voidtools.com/downloads/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=void+tools
SEARCH THAT "ONE PHRASE" that you forgot...
ANYTXT SEARCHER - https://anytxt.net/download/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ANYTXT
WHOOPS! NO-NO-NO-NO-NO-NO...
DISK DRILL - https://www.disk-drill.com/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=DISK+DRILL
