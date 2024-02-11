4 4TB HD - 2 x Seagate Ironwolf & 2 x wd gold - updated with free nas enclosure

These were in my netgear network attached storage. These still work great but obviously don’t have any warranty remaining so priced accordingly.

Price: $40 shipped each PayPal f&f or Zelle.

Or

All shipped together for $120.

Take em all lol.


Little update. If you all want I will throw in the old readynas RN21400. it not bad and works perfectly. use these in there for a cheap nas lol. Just pay shipping $140 for everything, cuz sucker is kinda heavy. I realized I don't know what i am going to do with it so I can just get rid of it for shipping.

So $140 F&F shipped for NAS and all drives.

I will leave the drives in bay and off you go. Cheapest NAS anyone ever bought with drives probably lol.
 

Last edited:
updated with nas enclosure hook up. Figure I would include it someone is looking get a cheap home nas going. Works great its free, but bit heavy so little bit for shipping.
 
