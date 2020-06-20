3X Usff Lenovo 1x Lenovo lap, 4x32gb ddr4 2400t

have 3 matching Lenovo mq710
7th gen i5-7500T
8gb ddr4 8gb x1
256gb m.s ssd
built in wifi. MISSING ANTENNA
room for 1x 2.5inch drive caddy and cable included
$310 each shipped or $765 all 3 shipped will ship with power cords
1x m720q SOLD
8th gen i5-8600t
16gb ddr4
1tb m.2 ssd
built in wifi
room for a second 2.5in ssd/hdd
win 10 pro
Charger
$350 shipped
Lenovo L590 SOLD
8th gen i5
16gb ddr4
256gb ssd
windows 10 pro
15.6in screen
45w usb type c charger
$350 shipped
2x Hp Elitebook 640 g5 SOLD
8th gen i5-8250u
16gb ddr4 upgraded since opening
256gb ssd
windows 10 pro
14in screen 1920x1080p screen
$399 each shipped.
No warranty left warranty ended 5-20-20 these were purchased on 5-20-19 and never opened I just opened them to take pictures update software and add in the added 8gbs of ram.
4x 32gb stick ddr4 pc2400t from a poweredge 730 server $280
