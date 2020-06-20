3X Usff Lenovo 1x Lenovo lap, 4x32gb ddr4 2400t

SOLD

have 3 matching Lenovo mq7107th gen i5-7500T8gb ddr4 8gb x1256gb m.s ssdbuilt in wifi. MISSING ANTENNAroom for 1x 2.5inch drive caddy and cable included$310 each shipped or $765 all 3 shipped will ship with power cords1x m720q8th gen i5-8600t16gb ddr41tb m.2 ssdbuilt in wifiroom for a second 2.5in ssd/hddwin 10 proCharger$350 shippedLenovo L5908th gen i516gb ddr4256gb ssdwindows 10 pro15.6in screen45w usb type c charger$350 shipped2x Hp Elitebook 640 g58th gen i5-8250u16gb ddr4 upgraded since opening256gb ssdwindows 10 pro14in screen 1920x1080p screen$399 each shipped.No warranty left warranty ended 5-20-20 these were purchased on 5-20-19 and never opened I just opened them to take pictures update software and add in the added 8gbs of ram.4x 32gb stick ddr4 pc2400t from a poweredge 730 server $280