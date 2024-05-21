3DMark's Time Spy successor, Steel Nomad

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,011
“The new benchmark comes in two formats: a vanilla Steel Nomad version and Steel Nomad Light, a much lighter counterpart aimed at lightweight devices with integrated graphics and smartphones. The hallmark of Steel Nomad is its rasterized-only graphics, which sets it apart from 3DMark's other ray-traced benchmarks like Speed Way. This makes it an excellent tool for comparing rasterized GPU performance, which is still a legitimate performance category, even as games continue to adopt ray-tracing graphics. Many modern games still forgo RT graphics, such as Sony's latest PC port,Horizon: Forbidden West.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...vidias-rtx-4090-work-hard-without-ray-tracing
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...vidias-rtx-4090-work-hard-without-ray-tracing