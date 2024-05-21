3DMark's Time Spy successor, Steel Nomad

“The new benchmark comes in two formats: a vanilla Steel Nomad version and Steel Nomad Light, a much lighter counterpart aimed at lightweight devices with integrated graphics and smartphones. The hallmark of Steel Nomad is its rasterized-only graphics, which sets it apart from 3DMark's other ray-traced benchmarks like Speed Way. This makes it an excellent tool for comparing rasterized GPU performance, which is still a legitimate performance category, even as games continue to adopt ray-tracing graphics. Many modern games still forgo RT graphics, such as Sony's latest PC port,Horizon: Forbidden West.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...vidias-rtx-4090-work-hard-without-ray-tracing
 
Is it out yet? I have been wanting to check this out.

Figures, the day I don't bring my personal laptop to work.
 
They have been saying Q1 of this year, but it seems to be taking a min.

Just curious to see what this new canned experience looks like.


You know you are a bit of a nerd when you get excited about a new benchmark
 
They have been saying Q1 of this year, but it seems to be taking a min.

Just curious to see what this new canned experience looks like.


You know you are a bit of a nerd when you get excited about a new benchmark
Haha. Or you're getting to be too much of an adult! (Rather than playin' you're benchin')

It is needed for sure. Time Spy looks semi antiquated and with new GPUs coming out later this year it'll be good to have this new benchmark.
 
Well, it doesn't get me as [H]ard as 2001 did, probably because I'm a lot more 'adult' than I used to be. That said, its likely to crush a 14900K/4090 combo so my meager 7800X3D/4080 will prolly average 17fps. And if the past is any indicator a modern game with better graphics will get triple that.
 
Looks like it is live now and..... less than I expected. All that wait.
 
Looks like it is live now and..... less than I expected. All that wait.
Seems pretty buggy. Got it to run once - got a score but couldn't compare result online (button seemed to do nothing?) so I could share it.

Tried another rig and now it is hanging on "Collecting System Info"
 
Did some runs on the cards in my daily systems, unfortunately Subs and Valids are currently kinda broken (a Futuremark person on Twitter acknowledged their servers are "not feeling that good")

SM DX12
4070Ti stock - 5027
A770 stock - 3044
A770 2.8Ghz - 3237
7900XT stock - 5548
7900XT 3Ghz - 6182
3090Ti 600W PL - 5830

SM VK
4070Ti stock - 5463
A770 stock - 2625
7900XT stock - 5756
3090Ti 600W PL - 6142

SM Lite DX12
A770 stock - 12995
A770 2.8Ghz - 14273
7900XT stock - 24843
7900XT 3Ghz - 28688
3090Ti 600W PL - 23829

SM Lite VK
A770 stock - 12699
7900XT stock - 25061
3090Ti 600W PL - 22176

When I have time I'll bench the 1080Ti and 3070Ti too
 
4080 stock - 6410 / 64.1 FPS (score just seems to be FPS multiplied by 100)

On first run it hung on starting UI for me as well, and online validation does not work. Also this has to be the shortest / lamest benchmark they put out yet. 1 test, 60 seconds, it's not even enough for the GPU fan to fully ramp up. I was surprised that it is free, now I know why.
 
Hit 3890 with a 4070\13600k. I have yet to get the new 7800x3d box with a 4080 going, so nothing spectacular as yet.
 
nomad.png


However it tells me it's not a valid score for some reason.

Edit: I was able to manually submit it on the website
 

