3Dmark not kicking my 3090 into full boost, why?

So I just noticed something.... Been wondering why in 3dmark, my gpu core never exceeds 2010/2025mhz and this past run I had GPUz running to monitor everything, and found out my gpu never past .906v ...LIKE ***! What can I do to fix this? Games play fine, and up to 1.1v @ 2160mhz, just not 3dmark... what gives?



**EDIT forgot to say its NOT TEMP RELATED... card has fcwb and active backplate. Core never went above 39c and mem reading on all 3 sensors averaged 44c.