Spring Tx 77379Used *RARE* 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP used and the CAP on the far right is bent. It worked last time i had used it yrs back Honestly. If you know how to cap and fix it more power to you. Anyway its for sale 200 CASH as IS. Card Only no drivers or Box.IM Open to *Reasonable Offers*CHeck if and when it clears FIRST, MO's, CASH.The 200 doesnt included any shipping so that would need to be factored in as wellPrefer Local Houston people im in Spring Tx as i said 77379will trade also for BNIB VR headset for Half Life Alyxso i can play it