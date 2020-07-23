3DFX Voodoo 5 5500 AGP Video Card missing MLCC capacitor

T

Turboman84

n00b
Joined
Jul 22, 2020
Messages
1
Hello,

I have a 5500 that is missing a capacitor on the back marked C502, does anyone know what the value is? I have tried searching the web and found a site that has a list, but it shows that one is one of the caps that was undocumented.

The list shows most of the documented caps are X7R. I usually get my caps from Mouser Electronics.

Thanks.
 
