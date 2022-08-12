3dfx Voodoo 3 16-Bit Color Quality

"The 3dfx Voodoo 3 is a very popular Retro PC Gaming graphics card! It supports the Glide API and has great compatibility with old games. Unfortunately it doesn't support 32-Bit color and this was fiercely debated back in the day. However the 3dfx Voodoo 3 has a special output filter that aparantly improves the image quality of 16-Bit color games. In this video we will investigate the issue with slowed down and zoomed in game footage! Resources about the 3dfx Voodoo 3 output filter: Screenshots:"



