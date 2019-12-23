3dfx Voodoo 1 SLI setup 20mb, Stoned Shaman boxed

I also had the Diamond Monster 3D (not SLI) and the II (SLI).



You're remembering it wrong. No mainstream Voodoo1 based card went to market with SLI support. The images above are models that support such a configuration, but are so rare they didn't register on anyone's radar back when they came out. I certainly didn't know they existed back then.



But I stand corrected, technically, as such a configuration did exist through Quantum3D's 4400 series. I get the impression these things started just shy of 2 grand (in 1997 dollars), so yeah, they were anything but mainstream.

