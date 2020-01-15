3DBuzz has shut its doors and made all their content available for free

    magnetik

    If you're into game development they've made tutorials in areas pertaining to...

    AI programming, ASP.net, Blender, iPhone and Android apps, C#, C++, Objective C, Python, OpenGL, HTML and JavaScript, Solidworks, Photoshop, GIMP, Unity, and several game engines like Unreal 4 and Doom 3. There are also quite a few classes on 2D and 3D art as well as related math like trig and vectors.

    Jason Busby, founder of 3D Buzz passed away in 2017. RIP. The site is shutting down and they've made the content available for everyone.

    These were once available via subscription but they've made their whole library free to dl via torrent. All 225gb's worth.

    https://www.3dbuzz.com/

     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Thanks for sharing.

    I'm grabbing it right now. 215 GB of content.

    Don't know if I'll ever have a chance to look at it, but I'm sure its interesting none-the-less.

    At least I can use my server and gigabit connection to help distribute the content via the torrent.
     
    5150Joker

    I might grab this out of curiosity.
     
    defaultluser

    I might take a look.
     
    sharknice

    I used 3dbuzz back in 2003 to learn how to do 3d modelling, texturing, etc and make unreal tournament maps and mods. It was an extremely good site.
     
    Kardonxt

    I also used 3dbuzz way back in the day to learn how to make Unreal Tournament Maps and Mods. Sad to see them go.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    I just hope it stays up until I get the whole thing. After that I'll seed it indefinitely.
     
    DogsofJune

    Thats my intent as well
     
    KazeoHin

    I was going to explain my story but honestly this is exactly how I got into 3D. Modding UT watching 3DBuzz tuts...
     
