3DBuzz has shut its doors and made all their content available for free

If you're into game development they've made tutorials in areas pertaining to... AI programming, ASP.net, Blender, iPhone and Android apps, C#, C++, Objective C, Python, OpenGL, HTML and JavaScript, Solidworks, Photoshop, GIMP, Unity, and several game engines like Unreal 4 and Doom 3. There are also quite a few classes on 2D and 3D art as well as related math like trig and vectors. Jason Busby, founder of 3D Buzz passed away in 2017. RIP. The site is shutting down and they've made the content available for everyone. These were once available via subscription but they've made their whole library free to dl via torrent. All 225gb's worth. https://www.3dbuzz.com/