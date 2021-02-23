3D Touch ABL installation questions

Ok so I have decided to install a 3D touch ABL on my Ender 3 Pro. I have never been very good at working on electronics and had a few questions as the included instructions are not very good.



Do I have to upgrade from the original control board to either the SKR Mini E3 V2.0 Control Board or the Creality Ender 3 Pro New Upgrade Motherboard Silent Mainboard V4.2.7/V4.2.2 to do this?

Do I have to upgrade the firmware once the 3D Touch has been installed?



There have been no modifications to my printer and everything is original at this point.