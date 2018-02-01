3d scanner with quallity enough for printing

Rabinovic

I'm thinking of buying a 3d scanner, due to constructing spare parts for my staff in CADs is not the fastest and accurate way.
Could anyone recommend me something?
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

What kind of parts? What size? What are they for? You printing dildos or what? If you aren't all that worried as to part accuracy or the quality of the scans, then there are some options in the $500-$1000 realm, but be prepared for lots of setup hassle, operating headaches, and crap software. Reviews for sub $500 3D scanners all typically state they suck. With lower end hardware/software, scans will often come with anomalies/artifacts that will need to be cleaned up in the model after scanning. Professional grade 3D scanners (smaller ones) start at around $6k even for entry level models and then rocket up from there to the $20-$30K range... Something like this for example is $9.8K: https://www.artec3d.com/portable-3d-scanners/artec-eva-lite (And that does not include the $600 base or $1200 deluxe software you'll need to go with it.) You might just want to stick to CAD and buy better staff. :D
 
R

rhansen5_99

3D Systems has a pretty good scanner in the Capture, https://www.3dsystems.com/3d-scanners/geomagic-capture but they are not cheap (15k ish), also a scanner like this with lasers has trouble with reflective surfaces, so you have to dust something like a motherboard in baby powder to get a good scan. I guess I will reiterate the above question as to what kind of stuff, how big and what quality you are needing scan data in. For example you could grab a xbox one kinect and get fairly decent scan data on the cheap if you were wanting to mess with it. Check out https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/hardware/3d-print/scanning-with-kinect ... and you can pick up kinects for sub $30 maybe a little for the usb3 / power adapters.
 
R

Rabinovic

Supercharged_Z06, Oh! I'm sorry, of cause i mean stuff like non human objects, cars, furniture, etc. Not staff - people.
 
R

rhansen5_99

Haha faro has a cool arm scanner not sure on price https://www.faro.com, and I think you can pump data to geomagic control or design x to get solid models out of the data, and then import into your CAD package.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

Rabinovic said:
Supercharged_Z06, Oh! I'm sorry, of cause i mean stuff like non human objects, cars, furniture, etc. Not staff - people.
Um... Wut? What I meant by buy better staff is to invest in some better talent as to CAD/CAM designers rather than blow a small fortune on scanning hardware that will probably be obsolete in a few years.
 
R

Rabinovic

I looked through all the links you gave me, discussed it with my team and we decided, that we definitely need a 3d scanner.

I'm pretty sure it will be Space Spider by Artec. https://www.artec3d.com/portable-3d-scanners/artec-spider
Yes the price is bugger than some of the alternatives, but it's handheld and provides exact quality we need.
Anyway thank you all for useful advises.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

That hardware/software combo is going to run ~$26K. Hope it does what you need it to and best of luck!
 
M

Mr. Baz

With the crazy expense of a hardware-based 3D scanner, think of what your tolerances absolutely have to be.

Obviously, the free stuff gives you pretty crappy meshes that aren't useful for anything more than playing around.

Now, Photoscan by AGISoft is pretty darn good. You use any standard camera (heck, I've used the camera on my smartphone) to take oodles of pictures from every angle imagineable. You then allow the software to stitch together a composite. It then generates a point cloud. Then, it produces a 3D mesh. This is a simplification of the process, obviously. I havefound that Photoscan can give you VERY good results with outstanding tolerance. Photoscan isn't free, nor cheap, but it is way better competitively priced compared to hardware-based scanners.

This same software has been used by archeologists to preserve historic structures/monuments/statues/etc. You can also use Photoscan 3D with aerial pictures to give you a heightmap. Think of crazy-resolution Google Earth.
 
M

Mr. Baz

Rabinovic said:
I'm thinking of buying a 3d scanner, due to constructing spare parts for my staff in CADs is not the fastest and accurate way.
Could anyone recommend me something?
No engineer worth his/her salt would ever say this. Reverse engineering something using a quality process in a CAD program is WAY more accurate than nearly any 3D scan. 3D scanning is used for verification of design/production or manufacture. Yes, 3D scanning can also be used to reproduce something that is no longer made and could potentially be quite difficult to reverse engineer, but it isn't perfect. A well trained engineer with the proper tools can reverse engineer any part more accurately than a 3D scanner can do.

Note: Most manufacturing tolerance verifications are done by a touch probe, not 3D scanning.

If you just want to scan random stuff to 3D print or include in a 3D rendering, almost any of the free stuff will get you close. Photoscan will get you near-engineering-level tolerances if done right. Unless you are designing to-spec replacement parts of a brake caliper of a high-end supercar, you don't need a $26k scanner.
 
R

Rabinovic

Mr. Baz said:
No engineer worth his/her salt would ever say this. Reverse engineering something using a quality process in a CAD program is WAY more accurate than nearly any 3D scan. 3D scanning is used for verification of design/production or manufacture. Yes, 3D scanning can also be used to reproduce something that is no longer made and could potentially be quite difficult to reverse engineer, but it isn't perfect. A well trained engineer with the proper tools can reverse engineer any part more accurately than a 3D scanner can do.

Note: Most manufacturing tolerance verifications are done by a touch probe, not 3D scanning.

If you just want to scan random stuff to 3D print or include in a 3D rendering, almost any of the free stuff will get you close. Photoscan will get you near-engineering-level tolerances if done right. Unless you are designing to-spec replacement parts of a brake caliper of a high-end supercar, you don't need a $26k scanner.
3d scanning is used for reverse engenering with CAD software of cause. But with the scanner you don't need to perform tons of measurments to get enough data to make a proper CAD model. with the scanner you get an accurate model which is used as a base for making final model instead of a huge list of figures.
 
M

Mr. Baz

Rabinovic said:
3d scanning is used for reverse engenering with CAD software of cause. But with the scanner you don't need to perform tons of measurments to get enough data to make a proper CAD model. with the scanner you get an accurate model which is used as a base for making final model instead of a huge list of figures.
We still don't know what your end-game is. Is it 3D printing? You mentioned 3D scanning furniture...hardly something that requires precision. 3D scanning cars. What cars? Car parts or just the overall outter 'shell?'
 
S

Spidey329

Rabinovic said:
I'm thinking of buying a 3d scanner, due to constructing spare parts for my staff in CADs is not the fastest and accurate way.
Could anyone recommend me something?
This is really going to come down to what the end game is. Are these quick one-offs? Are you going to make lots of production runs with what you scan? Just scanning for renderering? Scanning to design accessories/add-on components? Need volume, quality, portability, or all of the above?

Obviously, if it's a production run product for manufacturing, it should be done properly in CAD to give everyone in the pipeline flexibility (from tooling to value engineering). If you're just scanning for renderering or game models, you might be able to get by with a cheaper scanner. The advantage of a 3D scanner there is the more expensive ones pick up the necessary values for great PBR rendering and can provide the texture.

On the cheap, you can get great results (after tinkering) with a DSLR (you can use any camera, but might as well use a good quality one) and some open source software. But the workflow is a tad slower. And don't let those crazy bad player models NBC did for the Superbowl fool you, they didn't know what they were doing (apparently).
 
E

entplex

I'd also take a look at the NextEngine scanner, it's at a bit of a unique price point to quality ratio for someone not wanting to invest in serious equipment. ~$3k and gives pretty good scans. You'll still need to clean models up, but a good starting place.
 
TeeJayHoward

TeeJayHoward

The NextEngine scanner entplex mentioned is pretty hot shit. I used one on a rheostat surround that snapped on my old project car. Never did buy a printer to test out the replacement, but the scan itself was worthy. (Now if only I had access to a decent reference-geometry-style reconstruction software for SolidWorks at the time!)
OjDun9fh.jpg
OPlJtAqh.jpg


I thought about buying one myself, but ended up getting into photogrammetry for 3D scanning instead. Still working out the kinks on that software.
 
N4CR

N4CR

TeeJayHoward said:
The NextEngine scanner entplex mentioned is pretty hot shit. I used one on a rheostat surround that snapped on my old project car. Never did buy a printer to test out the replacement, but the scan itself was worthy. (Now if only I had access to a decent reference-geometry-style reconstruction software for SolidWorks at the time!)
View attachment 106009 View attachment 106010

I thought about buying one myself, but ended up getting into photogrammetry for 3D scanning instead. Still working out the kinks on that software.
Ooooh very cool and nice end result! What caused you to shift to photogrammetry instead after results like that? Do you have a build log or similar for the scanner or photogrammetry endevours? Been very interested in both and not sure which to do as I have lasers on tap and a lot of knowledge in that area, soon with more cameras on tap and decent experience too.
 
TeeJayHoward

TeeJayHoward

N4CR said:
Ooooh very cool and nice end result! What caused you to shift to photogrammetry instead after results like that? Do you have a build log or similar for the scanner or photogrammetry endevours? Been very interested in both and not sure which to do as I have lasers on tap and a lot of knowledge in that area, soon with more cameras on tap and decent experience too.
The scanner belongs to my local library. I'm welcome to drive half an hour and use it any time I want. I shifted to photogrammetry because the level of detail was supposed to be better. I suppose, with the right equipment and experience, that's true... But I'm lacking at LEAST one of those two requirements! I also wanted a nice camera to snap some car pics, and see what I thought about photography as a hobby. While I do enjoy my camera, I think spending the money on the 3D scanner would have been a better use of the funds. I keep spending more money on lighting when I really need a close-up lens. I REALLY want an open source Creaform Handyscan-style device to come out. Their stuff is stellar... With a price tag to match.

I've got a photogrammetry thread here that I haven't updated in a while. Ended up selling the car halfway through the scanning project and loaned out my only Windows system. Hoping to build a new server for RealityCapture soon... Just gotta save up the six or seven grand for the box I want. Right now I'm stuck using Photoscan again and relearning all it's... Quirks.
Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 9.03.31 AM.png
 
R

Rabinovic

It seems that I've created a thread then disappeared. Sorry, guys. I've had been out of work for about a year due to some personal stuff. SO I completely forgot about this thread.

I've already bought a 3d scanner, and I think would explain what am I doing and how I use 3d scanning.
My job is to provide reverse engineering and quality control. Most of my clients are small car repair shops who are focused on vintage cars. So there are not many spare parts for such cars on the market. So they have to be creative to make custom ones from existing materials. Also I help people who customize cars. Actually I can digitize any machinery part if needed, but it happened that I work mostly with cars. I use Artec Space Spider. It's handheld which makes it easy to scan objects of various sizes, sometimes I need to scan a single part, sometimes a scan of a whole car is needed. Also it takes it easy to use the scanner in different places. The only problem is that I have to carry a laptop with me. I know that this manufacturer now have a 3d scanner that doesn't require any wired connection. But it doesn't provide the resolution and precision I need. Other disadvantage of 3d scanners in general is black and shiny surfaces as well as transparent ones. However it's easy to solve with spray. There are solutions that completely evaporate after some time. This wouldn't work if you need to capture colour, but thankfully I need only shape. Right now I stopped on AESUB blue and green sprays. Also most of my customers use Solidworks (not the ideal choice for car machinery, but who am I to judge), and there is a special plugin for Solidworks and Artec Studio which ease the process of processing 3d scanned data to proper CAD model. It's actually a "smaller and simpler version" of Geomagic software integrated to Solidworks.
There is that.
 
