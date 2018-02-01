3d scanner with quallity enough for printing

Supercharged_Z06, Oh! I'm sorry, of cause i mean stuff like non human objects, cars, furniture, etc. Not staff - people.
I'm thinking of buying a 3d scanner, due to constructing spare parts for my staff in CADs is not the fastest and accurate way.
Could anyone recommend me something?
No engineer worth his/her salt would ever say this. Reverse engineering something using a quality process in a CAD program is WAY more accurate than nearly any 3D scan. 3D scanning is used for verification of design/production or manufacture. Yes, 3D scanning can also be used to reproduce something that is no longer made and could potentially be quite difficult to reverse engineer, but it isn't perfect. A well trained engineer with the proper tools can reverse engineer any part more accurately than a 3D scanner can do.
Note: Most manufacturing tolerance verifications are done by a touch probe, not 3D scanning.
If you just want to scan random stuff to 3D print or include in a 3D rendering, almost any of the free stuff will get you close. Photoscan will get you near-engineering-level tolerances if done right. Unless you are designing to-spec replacement parts of a brake caliper of a high-end supercar, you don't need a $26k scanner.
We still don't know what your end-game is. Is it 3D printing? You mentioned 3D scanning furniture...hardly something that requires precision. 3D scanning cars. What cars? Car parts or just the overall outter 'shell?'3d scanning is used for reverse engenering with CAD software of cause. But with the scanner you don't need to perform tons of measurments to get enough data to make a proper CAD model. with the scanner you get an accurate model which is used as a base for making final model instead of a huge list of figures.
Ooooh very cool and nice end result! What caused you to shift to photogrammetry instead after results like that? Do you have a build log or similar for the scanner or photogrammetry endevours? Been very interested in both and not sure which to do as I have lasers on tap and a lot of knowledge in that area, soon with more cameras on tap and decent experience too.The NextEngine scanner entplex mentioned is pretty hot shit. I used one on a rheostat surround that snapped on my old project car. Never did buy a printer to test out the replacement, but the scan itself was worthy. (Now if only I had access to a decent reference-geometry-style reconstruction software for SolidWorks at the time!)
View attachment 106009 View attachment 106010
I thought about buying one myself, but ended up getting into photogrammetry for 3D scanning instead. Still working out the kinks on that software.
The scanner belongs to my local library. I'm welcome to drive half an hour and use it any time I want. I shifted to photogrammetry because the level of detail was supposed to be better. I suppose, with the right equipment and experience, that's true... But I'm lacking at LEAST one of those two requirements! I also wanted a nice camera to snap some car pics, and see what I thought about photography as a hobby. While I do enjoy my camera, I think spending the money on the 3D scanner would have been a better use of the funds. I keep spending more money on lighting when I really need a close-up lens. I REALLY want an open source Creaform Handyscan-style device to come out. Their stuff is stellar... With a price tag to match.Ooooh very cool and nice end result! What caused you to shift to photogrammetry instead after results like that? Do you have a build log or similar for the scanner or photogrammetry endevours? Been very interested in both and not sure which to do as I have lasers on tap and a lot of knowledge in that area, soon with more cameras on tap and decent experience too.