3d scanner with quallity enough for printing

Rabinovic said: I'm thinking of buying a 3d scanner, due to constructing spare parts for my staff in CADs is not the fastest and accurate way.

Could anyone recommend me something? Click to expand...

This is really going to come down to what the end game is. Are these quick one-offs? Are you going to make lots of production runs with what you scan? Just scanning for renderering? Scanning to design accessories/add-on components? Need volume, quality, portability, or all of the above?Obviously, if it's a production run product for manufacturing, it should be done properly in CAD to give everyone in the pipeline flexibility (from tooling to value engineering). If you're just scanning for renderering or game models, you might be able to get by with a cheaper scanner. The advantage of a 3D scanner there is the more expensive ones pick up the necessary values for great PBR rendering and can provide the texture.On the cheap, you can get great results (after tinkering) with a DSLR (you can use any camera, but might as well use a good quality one) and some open source software. But the workflow is a tad slower. And don't let those crazy bad player models NBC did for the Superbowl fool you, they didn't know what they were doing (apparently).