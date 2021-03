3d scanner with quallity enough for printing

It seems that I've created a thread then disappeared. Sorry, guys. I've had been out of work for about a year due to some personal stuff. SO I completely forgot about this thread.I've already bought a 3d scanner, and I think would explain what am I doing and how I use 3d scanning.My job is to provide reverse engineering and quality control. Most of my clients are small car repair shops who are focused on vintage cars. So there are not many spare parts for such cars on the market. So they have to be creative to make custom ones from existing materials. Also I help people who customize cars. Actually I can digitize any machinery part if needed, but it happened that I work mostly with cars. I use Artec Space Spider. It's handheld which makes it easy to scan objects of various sizes, sometimes I need to scan a single part, sometimes a scan of a whole car is needed. Also it takes it easy to use the scanner in different places. The only problem is that I have to carry a laptop with me. I know that this manufacturer now have a 3d scanner that doesn't require any wired connection. But it doesn't provide the resolution and precision I need. Other disadvantage of 3d scanners in general is black and shiny surfaces as well as transparent ones. However it's easy to solve with spray. There are solutions that completely evaporate after some time. This wouldn't work if you need to capture colour, but thankfully I need only shape. Right now I stopped on AESUB blue and green sprays . Also most of my customers use Solidworks (not the ideal choice for car machinery, but who am I to judge), and there is a special plugin for Solidworks and Artec Studio which ease the process of processing 3d scanned data to proper CAD model. It's actually a "smaller and simpler version" of Geomagic software integrated to Solidworks.There is that.