3D printed fan bracket (Opinions and advice wanted)

Just finished work on a preliminary design for a triple 180mm fan mount to replace the stock bracket assembly in the Silverstone FT02, diagrams below.Would really like to know what you think, does it look like it would be fit for the task? I plan to get it 3D printed but have no experience with 3D printing, so any advice you might have in relation to the best materials to go for, whether 3mm thickness is too much or not enough etc would be very much appreciated.It's literally for supporting 3 x 180mm fans that weigh approximately 450g each, the filter will be outside of the case and I won't be mounting a radiator directly on top.The two little 6mm tabs will slot into existing rectangular holes and the slotted tabs will be fastened either by screws (or possibly with bungee chords if my other idea works as planned).Please feel free to rip it apart, I really want to get it right before progressing to the CAD stage.Thanks in advance.