3D printed double laptop stand

I use my MacBook Air for 95% of my work.
I use my Thinkpad mostly for astronomy related apps that aren’t available on the Mac.
I wanted a clean way to store them together when tied into my monitor/keyboard/mouse.
Designed this in Tinkercad. It’s a dual laptop stand. Modern 3D printing meets old world woodworking.
Printed on Ender 3 Pro.
Has cable management brackets built into the side. I did an epoxy fillet around the brackets. It a trick I learned from model rocketry to enhance strength.
Modeled it to use off the shelf 1”x8” common boards from Home Depot. Just did a quick wipe on poly after sanding and it’s ready to rock (after drying of course).
