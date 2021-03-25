3990x overclock. Pushing it a little harder?

Is there anything I can do to push the 3990X a little more with PBO? I'm trying to inch closer to 4.7ghz all cores (wishful thinking). At the moment I can't seem to break the 4 ghz barrier.



ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

3990x

G.Skill Neo ram (2 channel now - waiting on 4 channel)

1600W PSU



Performance Enhancer level 2. Level 3 limits my EDC to 145A.



Temps stay around 66* on the Zenith display and low 70's on Ryzen Master. Looks like I have the margin to go faster.



Custom water cooling loop. 480mm rad. I'll add radiators as needed - up to 4x 480mm and I'll add a chiller if necessary. It doesn't look like I've maxed out yet. But I have a theory that PBO stats to throttle down before reaching 100c. So It may be already doing some throttling at 70c?