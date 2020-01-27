3960x and Star Citizen wierdness

Ok this is so weird and frankly kind of makes me angry. Remember on the 3990x and 2950x you had to enable game mode to get a game to work right in some titles?! And remember how the 3000 series Threadrippers solved this issue. All the evidence and reviews showed that it did. However, For all my fellow Star Citizen players out there it seems that my 24 core 3960x and 2080ti are just not powerful enough to get more than 30-fps in star citizen. No matter what tweak, nV control panel setting I do, nothing will improve my FPS past 40 or so Fps. After delirious amounts trying and ready to throw in the towel I had an epiphany. Let me use downcore control in bios and reduce my 24 core down to 1 single CCD like the old threadrippers. On my 24 core this gives 6/12 threads. BAM that fixed my issue right away. I have 100+ FPS in star citizen @ 3440x1440 and my GPU usage went from 40% to 90+%. So what in the F is the issue? sigh This doesn't make technical sense at all. In every single other game I play I do not have to do this due to the fact that AMD fixed this problem. So what could possibly causing Star Citizen using the Amazon Lumberyard Engine to have such piss poor performance when all CCDs are active yet have absolutely stellar performance with just one CCD active? Im so confuse at this. I set the affinity in Windows to 16 threads using process lasso and it made no difference. So its not an affinity issue. Im not sure what gives. I guess I am seeking ideas here. Change: So I turned on all CCDs for full 24 cores but disabled SMT. Game is running Stellar af! I have no idea why SMT would make this game so horrible. Any of you super technical windows kernel super stars out there know how to explain what might be happening with SMT on with 24 cores making a game so crappy? Change 2: So I enabled all the cores and SMT in bios. Launched game. Used process lasso to reduce cores to 8 with SMT on ... same crap horrible performance. Used process lasso to reduce cores to 8 but no SMT threads allowed. ... better performance Finally used process lasso to reduce to 6 cores with no SMT threads allowed ... even better and very enjoyable performance. But whats weird is just using 1 ccd in bios my GPU is being fed at 90+% with low CPU usage. All other modes above this GPU maxes between 40 and 50% usage and CPU % climbs. So the final question ... is it the game engine and it's defined parameters that feeds