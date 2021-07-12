3950x to 5950x temps normal to increase!?

Same cooler same PBO settings and voltages as the 3950x. Updated to the latest bios a few days ago knowing I'd get a 5950X hopefully soon and one popped up on AMD Direct for MSRP sooooooo here we are. So she runs on average 200-300 mhz more per core during prime, etc. But idle and load temps are a bit higher (10-12C). Same heatsink, etc. Thought I mounted it wrong the first time after putting a rice shape of AS5 and went the X route. Same result. She will get up to 80 or so during CB20 for instance. Is this normal??