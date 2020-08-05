3900XT high idle temperatures

Hi everyone,
Long time lurker but never posted before!
I recently got a Ryzen 3900XT / Aorus master x570 / G.skill 3600 memory / NZXT Z73 AIO cooler on my rig and I am noticing high temps on idle (basically around 55-60).
I have used liquid metal in the past (with my intel processors) so I have used it again between the IHS and the copper plate of the AIO.
I observed that the temps are somehow changing constantly from 61 down to 50 (or sometimes 48). Does anyone know if that is a normal behavior for the 3900XT?

I have used different power plan profiles but it doesn’t make much difference.
I don’t run any overclocking besides having PBO to auto. Any ideas or helpwould be much appreciated as I’d hate to think that my chip might be faulty.
Thanks again!
 
How are you monitoring temps? Not sure you realize this but barring a physical mount issue, these cpus cannot be monitored by typical means. Edit judging by how you describe temps jumping all over the place, you are definitely seeing observer effects. Check thread below, I touch on most of the topics and also link how to setup hwinfo w/i ab/rtss.

How can I get the most out of my 3700x? | [H]ard|Forum
 
