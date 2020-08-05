3900XT high idle temperatures

Hi everyone,

Long time lurker but never posted before!

I recently got a Ryzen 3900XT / Aorus master x570 / G.skill 3600 memory / NZXT Z73 AIO cooler on my rig and I am noticing high temps on idle (basically around 55-60).

I have used liquid metal in the past (with my intel processors) so I have used it again between the IHS and the copper plate of the AIO.

I observed that the temps are somehow changing constantly from 61 down to 50 (or sometimes 48). Does anyone know if that is a normal behavior for the 3900XT?



I have used different power plan profiles but it doesn’t make much difference.

I don’t run any overclocking besides having PBO to auto. Any ideas or helpwould be much appreciated as I’d hate to think that my chip might be faulty.

Thanks again!