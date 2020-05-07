3900X with stock cooler - fan speeds up about once a minute while doing Lightroom

I just built my new system recently with ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E, 3900X CPU with stock cooler, and 2x16 GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 CL 16 RAM. I had an unexplained shutdown after one week, which I fixed after removing the CMOS battery overnight. So before I try to fine-tune and maybe do some overclocking, I wantto run this system completely at stock settings for a few weeks. So far the only BIOS settings I changed were the date and time.

I was just running Lightroom and the CPU fan was making a loud noise for about 2-3 seconds every minute while running Lightroom. (I was viewing collections in the LIBRARY Grid view.) This has never happened before. At first I thought noise was a loud car outside my window. Does this noise mean the CPU is overheating or throttling? How do I fix this problem?

I'm running Win 10 Pro 64 1909 + all patches, and Lightroom v9.2.1. I'm still using my ancient GTX 660 until a Gigabyte 2060 Windforce comes is back in stock at my preferred store (where they pay the sales tax and do free shipping).
 
The fan responds immediately to any jump in temperature.

How to fix in ASUS BIOS:

Set base speed of fan - 60% even for lowest threshhold

Set fan to ramp up to 70% for temps above 60C with 2-3 second delays

Set fan to ramp up to 85% for temps above 70C with 2-3 second delays.

Works for my wraith prism and opening the browser no longer causes the fan to spin up and down and make a lot of noise. I'm even running the fan in high speed mode and I don't notice it.
 
