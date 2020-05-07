3900X with stock cooler - fan speeds up about once a minute while doing Lightroom

I just built my new system recently with ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E, 3900X CPU with stock cooler, and 2x16 GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 CL 16 RAM. I had an unexplained shutdown after one week, which I fixed after removing the CMOS battery overnight. So before I try to fine-tune and maybe do some overclocking, I wantto run this system completely at stock settings for a few weeks. So far the only BIOS settings I changed were the date and time.



I was just running Lightroom and the CPU fan was making a loud noise for about 2-3 seconds every minute while running Lightroom. (I was viewing collections in the LIBRARY Grid view.) This has never happened before. At first I thought noise was a loud car outside my window. Does this noise mean the CPU is overheating or throttling? How do I fix this problem?



I'm running Win 10 Pro 64 1909 + all patches, and Lightroom v9.2.1. I'm still using my ancient GTX 660 until a Gigabyte 2060 Windforce comes is back in stock at my preferred store (where they pay the sales tax and do free shipping).