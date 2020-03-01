3900X @ Walmart, Newegg, Amazon & B&H -- $420 Free Shipping UPDATED

I should check if I could use my 10% discount on that for some stuff like GPUs it doesn't work for those items.
Update: it works on that iteem 42.00 discount but after taxes not so much.
 
Same here I still rock a 8700k from my Intel Retail Edge dayz. Unless every game on the market starts supporting multiple cores.
 
If you have a semi-recent Intel CPU, you'd want this more for productivity than games. That is to say, even if more games supported multiple cores, if that's all you do then you're likely just as well off sticking with your Intel rig for now.

These Ryzen CPUs destroy Intel in pretty much every metric except gaming, where they mostly keep up or lag slightly behind. If you're primarily a gamer and don't do anything that will take advantage of the additional cores, might as well save your money IMO.

I'm running a 6700K/Z170 and badly want to try one of these but I was kind of waiting on the new nVidia GPUs so that I could do everything at once. Though if the next gen of Ryzens use a different socket, that would likely change things for me. One advantage of AMD is their long term socket compatibility and I don't really want to upgrade to AM4 if it's on the way out.
 
Looks like Newegg has it at $420 as well. That price makes the 3800x a terrible value and a 3950x a tough sell.
 
Zen 3 will be AM4 They're not switching sockets until DDR5 comes out.

Yeah, the known impending release date for a CPU with higher IPC than Skylake had kinda culled my desire to upgrade to Zen 2. I'll wait for an 8-core Zen 3, and enjoy no downsides :)

I tend to upgrade once every 5 years. Outside games and emulation, my only major processing load is h.265 encoding. 8-cores is still the sweet-spot for that. Right now my 4790k will hold me steady.

And if I have a sudden need for more cores, the Zen 2/3 used market will be massive...so I can grab 12 or 16 cores in a pinch.
 
