3900X @ Walmart, Newegg, Amazon & B&H -- $420 Free Shipping UPDATED

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-3900X-24-Thread-Processor/dp/B07SXMZLP9
Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-9-3900x/p/N82E16819113103
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/AMD-Ryzen-9-3900X-100-100000023BOX/360697304
B & H: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485447-REG/amd_100_100000023box_ryzen_9_3900x_3_8.html
Pretty smoking for a 3900X !
EDIT: Updated with links to all retailers
Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-9-3900x/p/N82E16819113103
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/AMD-Ryzen-9-3900X-100-100000023BOX/360697304
B & H: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485447-REG/amd_100_100000023box_ryzen_9_3900x_3_8.html
Pretty smoking for a 3900X !
EDIT: Updated with links to all retailers
Last edited: