3900X @ Walmart, Amazon & B&H -- $420 Free Shipping UPDATED

I should check if I could use my 10% discount on that for some stuff like GPUs it doesn't work for those items.
Update: it works on that iteem 42.00 discount but after taxes not so much.
 
Same here I still rock a 8700k from my Intel Retail Edge dayz. Unless every game on the market starts supporting multiple cores.
 
Comixbooks said:
Same here I still rock a 8700k from my Intel Retail Edge dayz. Unless every game on the market starts supporting multiple cores.
If you have a semi-recent Intel CPU, you'd want this more for productivity than games. That is to say, even if more games supported multiple cores, if that's all you do then you're likely just as well off sticking with your Intel rig for now.

These Ryzen CPUs destroy Intel in pretty much every metric except gaming, where they mostly keep up or lag slightly behind. If you're primarily a gamer and don't do anything that will take advantage of the additional cores, might as well save your money IMO.

I'm running a 6700K/Z170 and badly want to try one of these but I was kind of waiting on the new nVidia GPUs so that I could do everything at once. Though if the next gen of Ryzens use a different socket, that would likely change things for me. One advantage of AMD is their long term socket compatibility and I don't really want to upgrade to AM4 if it's on the way out.
 
Lateralus said:
If you have a semi-recent Intel CPU, you'd want this more for productivity than games. That is to say, even if more games supported multiple cores, if that's all you do then you're likely just as well off sticking with your Intel rig for now.

These Ryzen CPUs destroy Intel in pretty much every metric except gaming, where they mostly keep up or lag slightly behind. If you're primarily a gamer and don't do anything that will take advantage of the additional cores, might as well save your money IMO.

I'm running a 6700K/Z170 and badly want to try one of these but I was kind of waiting on the new nVidia GPUs so that I could do everything at once. Though if the next gen of Ryzens use a different socket, that would likely change things for me. One advantage of AMD is their long term socket compatibility and I don't really want to upgrade to AM4 if it's on the way out.
Zen 3 will be AM4 They're not switching sockets until DDR5 comes out.

Yeah, the known impending release date for a CPU with higher IPC than Skylake had kinda culled my desire to upgrade to Zen 2. I'll wait for an 8-core Zen 3, and enjoy no downsides :)

I tend to upgrade once every 5 years. Outside games and emulation, my only major processing load is h.265 encoding. 8-cores is still the sweet-spot for that. Right now my 4790k will hold me steady.

And if I have a sudden need for more cores, the Zen 2/3 used market will be massive...so I can grab 12 or 16 cores in a pinch.
 
This makes want to upgrade but honestly I don't need the upgrade unless my cpu become a bottleneck. Needs and wants=first world problem.
 
I'm wondering how good the wraith cooler is for this chip some people saying it throttles at stock on certain MBs.
 
Comixbooks said:
I'm wondering how good the wraith cooler is for this chip some people saying it throttles at stock on certain MBs.
doesn't throttle per say, it'll do it's rated base clock at full load with the stock cooler but any boosting is going to be pretty limited.
 
Jim Kim said:
Quick question.
Does anyone know the what the idle watt draw is versus 3700x or 3800x.
about 30-40w but really depends on what power plan you're running and what you have it set to.. the windows power plan is pretty aggressive with trying to park as many cores as possible. basically the answer to your question is not a whole lot, pretty much the entire lineup of zen 2 cpu's idle within 5-8w of each other even when you compare the 3600 to the 3950x.
 
/dev/null said:
I'm thinking this is probably faster than my i7-4770k@stock.....Need to upgrade my linux box :)
It's 3-4x faster than a stock 4770 when encoding in Handbrake and Premiere Pro.
I built my friend one a few months ago to replace his 4770. Normal tasks seems the same to him.
 
