3900x vs 2x Xeon X5660

RamonGTP

Nov 9, 2005
Got a little bored and decided to do a little comparison. Took a couple H265 GoPro clips, did a bit of nip/tuck, added video stabilization and lens correction all using Cyberlink Power Director and exported the finished product using H265 as well. End result

3900x = 48 minutes
2x X5660's = 1h 49m

Both boxes operating with 12 cores/24 threads

32GB RAM for the 3900x
48GB RAM for the Xeons

Wish I would have though to measure power consumption between the two. May revisit that in the future. Impressive how far things have come.
 
