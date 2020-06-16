3900x vs 2x Xeon X5660

Got a little bored and decided to do a little comparison. Took a couple H265 GoPro clips, did a bit of nip/tuck, added video stabilization and lens correction all using Cyberlink Power Director and exported the finished product using H265 as well. End result



3900x = 48 minutes

2x X5660's = 1h 49m



Both boxes operating with 12 cores/24 threads



32GB RAM for the 3900x

48GB RAM for the Xeons



Wish I would have though to measure power consumption between the two. May revisit that in the future. Impressive how far things have come.