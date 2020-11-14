3900X on a Gigabyte B450M-DS3H

I'm looking for opinions about if a Gigabyte B450M-DS3H will work well with a Ryzen 3900X.According to Gigabyte, the processor IS supported (the motherboard is already running the latest BIOS)But I have read discussions saying that the CPU VRMs aren't really made to run a CPU like the 3900X. I have found pages such as this:On that page (which is obviously unofficial, but still informative), it shows that the board can potentially do it if there is good airflow.The situation is that I built a budget computer for a friend using the Gigabyte B450M-DS3H and a 3400G. A bit later we added a discrete graphics card (2070 super). Now we are looking at upgrading the CPU. The easy solution would be to just go with something like a 3600X, maybe a 3700X or 3800X. But I have this 3900X in my computer right now and I'm going to upgrade to a 5900X asap. When I do, I plan to give him a great deal on my old 3900X, IF we are reasonably sure that it won't cause issues with his existing motherboard (Gigabyte B450M-DS3H). The case has multiple 120mm fans on the top of the case above the CPU socket area, and a 140mm fan in the rear of the case behind the CPU socket area, so there should be good airflow over the VRMs.