3900X @ NEWEGG, Walmart, Amazon & B&H -- $420 Free Shipping STILL GOOD

If you have a semi-recent Intel CPU, you'd want this more for productivity than games. That is to say, even if more games supported multiple cores, if that's all you do then you're likely just as well off sticking with your Intel rig for now.



These Ryzen CPUs destroy Intel in pretty much every metric except gaming, where they mostly keep up or lag slightly behind. If you're primarily a gamer and don't do anything that will take advantage of the additional cores, might as well save your money IMO.



I'm running a 6700K/Z170 and badly want to try one of these but I was kind of waiting on the new nVidia GPUs so that I could do everything at once. Though if the next gen of Ryzens use a different socket, that would likely change things for me. One advantage of AMD is their long term socket compatibility and I don't really want to upgrade to AM4 if it's on the way out.