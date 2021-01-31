3900X Dan A4

E

Epyon

Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
888
I am posting here as I think it will get more views and not SFF forum. Seems like its dead.

I am a 3d rendering individual. I do 99% on my 2080. I do use the cpu only if I am doing hand brake encoding which is not often. I just bought a 750x sfx and a Rog strix X570 I gaming.

My memory is
Module Manufacturer: G Skill
Module Part Number: F4-2400C15-16GFX
Memory Speed: 1200.0 MHz (DDR4-2400 / PC4-19200)


The last part i need to buy is a fan. I was looking at the new Dan A4 fan but you need LP ram and I think there was an issue in this MB. I am looking for fans that won't go over ram. What fans will cool a 3900x in a Dan A4 that you recommend? No over clocking on any parts.
I found the QVL for the MB
https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/...d_Gen_AMD_Ryzen_with_Radeon_Graphics_X570.pdf

If I need to buy new ram i will but I have never bought ram that was not on QVL so if you know of any ram that works well let me know.

Thanks guys. I hope to get some return on my Full ATX system. Enough that if i need new memory i can buy it. I will also note I will be getting a 3080 10GB when ever my post in the Evga que gets to me. should be sometime at the end of the year.
 
