39 40 43 + inch 4K UHD Monitors or TVs with best PIP PBP Picture in Picture features to handle various device inputs?



I am seeing some decent stuff on Amazon around 4/5/6-700 USD. But very few selections.

Is this product NICHE kinda small?



Must be dual voltage: 110-240V -

And shipped to US location within a 7-10 days

So SLOW China Korea Monitors ... yes / no/ maybe. Unless that are that much value compared to US based with WARRANTY.



Largely need real estate to multi task extensively INTRA devices (PC/ Laptop) and INTER devices (between machines/ Fire TV Stick etc).



Need best possible PIP flexibility so that I can switch between watching Documentaries, Videos (TV series), and / or waiting for long drawn processes and yet see their progress in a Window or Change context and focus on that while Video is in small window.



Remote to manipulate the above is also nice.



Non gamer but I can appreciate low latency/ high refresh rates.



Obviously needs Chroma Sub sambling 4 4 4 and eye friendly computing screen and from last I saw few years back 4K 60 Hz was key for computing.



Maybe that benchmark has gone higher.. so why not if thats the new norm.



In built TV/ Android is a nice add on, but not critical.



Please share some insights if you have. Links/ Prices.