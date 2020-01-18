38WK95C HDR Blue in HDR

So I'm running 4 monitors (38GL950G Displayport, 38WK95-C Diaplayport, 34UM88-P (2x HDMI) on a Asus Strix 2080Ti. The two 38" screens support HDR (as reported in DXDIAG). When I use Win10 and tell it to use HDR settings, the 38GL950G works fine.. colors are at 6500K, looks amazing. When I flip the win10 switch for HDR on the 38WK95-C, the screen turns to like a bluish/gray color that's a little darker. I would say around the 8000K+ range. In SDR I've been able to match everything up with a SpyderX Elite. In HDR, that 38WK95C just doesnt want to dodge the bluish look. I've also tried changing the monitor's color settings to each HDR mode (including HDR standard, which has the least effect). Anyone have some ideas on how I could manually tune a color profile so that it is more in the 6500K range and matches everything else? And is ICM actually supported in HDR? I noticed that when in HDR mode, there is no actual color profile. A few other notes, I've changed the SDR slider to make it as bright as possible in the HDR panel on win10. I've tried adjusting \NVidia manual settings to 10 bit full range, but no change (the 38GL950G doesnt allow 10 bit selection, yet it works *shrug*). Displayport and HDMI cables are all new and 1.4 / 2.0+ supported I can tell when the monitor is in HDR and when it is not because the colors and black/white details become pretty pronounced. Thoughts?