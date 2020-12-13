3800XT or 5800X ?

P

Peat Moss

Can't make up my mind. I was leaning toward getting the newer 5800X, but then started reading about all the hot temp problems. It's got me worried. I don't game, though I do some video editing, and a little 3-D work. I need 8 cores but don't really need 12 cores. I'd get the 5900X to avoid getting a bad 5800X chip, but here in Canada, that's $750. a bit out of my budget.

The 3800XT is a pretty good deal right now (and available), but ~20% slower than the 5800X. I am building a new (AMD) system and don't want to upgrade the CPU again for a good 7 years or so.

I just can't make up my mind.
 
Zepher

Zepher

video and 3d, get the 3900x or xt, should be cheaper than the 5800x
 
CraptacularOne

CraptacularOne

Forget about both as the person above said. Especially if you want to keep it for 7 or so years. Go with a 3900X with 12 cores that's both faster and cheaper than a 5800X for video editing and other productivity tasks.
 
