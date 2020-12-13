3800XT or 5800X ?

Can't make up my mind. I was leaning toward getting the newer 5800X, but then started reading about all the hot temp problems. It's got me worried. I don't game, though I do some video editing, and a little 3-D work. I need 8 cores but don't really need 12 cores. I'd get the 5900X to avoid getting a bad 5800X chip, but here in Canada, that's $750. a bit out of my budget.



The 3800XT is a pretty good deal right now (and available), but ~20% slower than the 5800X. I am building a new (AMD) system and don't want to upgrade the CPU again for a good 7 years or so.



I just can't make up my mind.