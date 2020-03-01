3800x temps w/CPB

I have run my system for a while now with DOCP enabled in the BIOS and core performance boost disabled. PBO is also disabled, vcore is set AUTO. This kept the CPU cores at a static 3.9ghz and temperatures and voltage low. Idle in the mid 30s for example and gaming temps in the high 40s.



I've noticed that with core performance enabled CPU voltage and clock speeds are all over the place now. Idle temps range from high 30s to high 40s. In CB20, on a multi-core pass I am seeing temperatures in the 70s. If I set a negative offset of -0.10 for vcore, it brings temps down to the high 60s during a pass. This all seems very warm to me, and especially for the cooler I am running and in a case with good air flow.



Are these results out of line? I don't know if the negative offset is affecting performance much as I haven't tested it yet. It seemed like a good thing to do, to pull temps down a bit.



CPU: 3800x

Motherboard: B450-F gaming

Cooler: NZXT X63 w/kryonaut, fans at 1000rpm and pump at silent