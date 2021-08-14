3800x + Corsair 32GB Kit Latency?

I have a Gigabyte Aorus Master x570 (F34 Bios), 3800x in PBO mode and 32GB of Corsair CMT32GX4M4C3200C16 (4x8gb) ram.I only use this pc for gaming at 1440p@120hz / 4K@60hz, so did not see the benefit in going to 3600mhz with looser timings.I have been tightening the timing of the ram at 3200mhz to as low as they can go in order to reduce latency. This is the best I've gotten them to:With the XMP profile running the latency test in AIDA64 a few times lowest I get is 76.4ns. With the timings above its around: 73.7ns. Is there anything else I can do to get the latency lower or is this normal / expected?